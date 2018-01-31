Log in
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC (HIVE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aerohive Networks Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aerohive Networks, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HIVE

01/31/2018 | 09:46pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aerohive Networks, Inc. ("Aerohive" or the "Company") (NYSE: HIVE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 18-cv-00544, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aerohive securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Aerohive securities between November 1, 2017, and January 16, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until March 20, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Aerohive supplies wireless infrastructure equipment. The Company designs cooperative control wireless architecture, cloud-enabled network management, routing, and virtual private network solutions. Aerohive serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aerohive had uncovered sales execution issues at the Company at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (ii) consequently, Aerohive's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (iii) as a result, Aerohive's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 16, 2018, post-market, Aerohive issued a press release entitled "Aerohive Networks Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results," revealing that it "expects net revenue for the fourth quarter to be approximately $37 million, which is below the Company's previously stated guidance of $40 million to $42 million." Aerohive attributed the reduced guidance to "underlying sales execution issues" uncovered at the end of the third quarter.

On this news, Aerohive's share price fell $1.63, or 28.6%, to close at $4.07 on January 17, 2018, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 153 M
EBIT 2017 -4,54 M
Net income 2017 -24,5 M
Finance 2017 64,6 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,07x
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerohive Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HIVE | US0077861062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-27.44%228
CISCO SYSTEMS11.88%208 868
QUALCOMM7.04%98 754
ERICSSON3.44%23 594
ARISTA NETWORKS INC20.34%20 119
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 662
