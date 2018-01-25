Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerohive Networks Inc    HIVE

AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC (HIVE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:06pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (“Aerohive” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIVE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Aerohive investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/aerohive-networks-inc.

On November 1, 2017, Aerohive’s CFO, John Ritchie, stated that the Company was expecting Q4 revenue in the range of $40 million to $42 million, and that Aerohive realized “significant sales efficiency” with non-GAAP sales and marketing costs.

Then, on January 16, 2018, Aerohive announced that it expected net revenue of only $37 million for Q4 due to “underlying sales execution issues.” On this news, Aerohive’s share price fell $1.63 per share or more than 29%, to close at $4.07 on January 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Aerohive securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
08:06p GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Aerohive Netw..
06:01p THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
03:01p AEROHIVE : reg; Announces Industry’s First Family of Enterprise 802.11ax A..
01/24 AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
01/24 HIVE LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors of I..
01/24 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
01/23 BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fil..
01/23 HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation In..
01/22 HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation I..
01/22 HIVE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aero..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/19/2018)
01/17 Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/17/18)
01/17 Midday Gainers / Losers (1/17/2018)
01/16 After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/16/2018)
01/16 Aerohive slides 20% as preliminary Q4 figures disappoint
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 153 M
EBIT 2017 -4,65 M
Net income 2017 -24,5 M
Finance 2017 64,6 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,07x
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerohive Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HIVE | US0077861062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-28.90%225
CISCO SYSTEMS9.92%208 126
QUALCOMM6.75%100 744
ERICSSON4.88%23 782
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 573
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.94%19 967
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.