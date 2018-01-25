Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on
behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (“Aerohive” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIVE)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the Aerohive investigation page on our
website at www.glancylaw.com/case/aerohive-networks-inc.
On November 1, 2017, Aerohive’s CFO, John Ritchie, stated that the
Company was expecting Q4 revenue in the range of $40 million to $42
million, and that Aerohive realized “significant sales efficiency” with
non-GAAP sales and marketing costs.
Then, on January 16, 2018, Aerohive announced that it expected net
revenue of only $37 million for Q4 due to “underlying sales execution
issues.” On this news, Aerohive’s share price fell $1.63 per share or
more than 29%, to close at $4.07 on January 17, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
If you purchased Aerohive securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
