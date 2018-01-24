HIVE LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Class Action

Log in
01/24/2018 | 07:53pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) between November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the March 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aerohive investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Aerohive class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1272.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently, Aerohive’s revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1272.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 153 M
EBIT 2017 -4,65 M
Net income 2017 -24,5 M
Finance 2017 64,6 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,05x
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
Capitalization 225 M
Chart AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerohive Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HIVE | US0077861062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-28.90%225
CISCO SYSTEMS8.77%208 126
QUALCOMM7.26%100 744
ERICSSON6.00%23 782
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 573
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.94%19 967
