Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerohive Networks Inc    HIVE

AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC (HIVE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Aerohive Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:01pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Aerohive Networks, Inc. ("Aerohive") (NYSE: HIVE) securities between November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently, Aerohive’s revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Aerohive you have until March 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
09:01p HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Inv..
01/29 ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE) Misled Shareholders Accordin..
01/28 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Aerohive Networks, Inc. of Com..
01/26 HIVE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Aero..
01/25 AEROHIVE : reg; to Showcase Personalized Customer Experience Platform at Nationa..
01/25 GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Aerohive Netw..
01/25 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
01/25 AEROHIVE : reg; Announces Industry’s First Family of Enterprise 802.11ax A..
01/24 AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
01/24 HIVE LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors of I..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/19/2018)
01/17 Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/17/18)
01/17 Midday Gainers / Losers (1/17/2018)
01/16 After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/16/2018)
01/16 Aerohive slides 20% as preliminary Q4 figures disappoint
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 153 M
EBIT 2017 -4,65 M
Net income 2017 -24,5 M
Finance 2017 64,6 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,06x
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capitalization 227 M
Chart AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerohive Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HIVE | US0077861062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-28.47%227
CISCO SYSTEMS11.12%211 834
QUALCOMM7.04%99 241
ERICSSON0.35%23 181
ARISTA NETWORKS INC20.34%20 321
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 895
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.