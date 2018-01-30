HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Aerohive Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Aerohive
Networks, Inc. ("Aerohive") (NYSE: HIVE) securities between November
1, 2017 and January 16, 2018.
Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=2.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that
were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2)
consequently, Aerohive’s revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017
was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
If you suffered a loss in Aerohive you have until March 20, 2018
to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to
share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead
plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq.
either via email [email protected], by
telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=2.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented
investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and
violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do
not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130006249/en/