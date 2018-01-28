Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Aerohive Networks, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of Aerohive Networks, Inc. ("Aerohive") (NYSE: HIVE) between
November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018. You
are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California. To get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were
uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently,
Aerohive’s revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was
overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
If you suffered a loss in Aerohive you have until March
20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005033/en/