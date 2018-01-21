Log in
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Report
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Aerohive Networks, Inc.

01/21/2018

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

During a November 1, 2017 conference call, Aerohive CFO John Ritchie stated that the Company was expecting fourth quarter revenue between $40 and $42 million. Then on January 16, 2018, Aerohive reduced its guidance to approximately $37 million, attributing the reduction to “underlying sales execution issues” discovered at the end of the third quarter. Upon this news, shares of Aerohive fell from a close of $5.70 per share on January 16, 2018, to a close of $4.07 per share on January 17, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/HIVE-Info-Request-Form-3037

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 153 M
EBIT 2017 -4,65 M
Net income 2017 -24,5 M
Finance 2017 64,6 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,04x
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
Capitalization 224 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-30.19%224
CISCO SYSTEMS7.57%204 122
QUALCOMM6.25%100 302
ERICSSON8.64%24 212
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 527
ARISTA NETWORKS INC11.56%19 799
