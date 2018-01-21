Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

During a November 1, 2017 conference call, Aerohive CFO John Ritchie stated that the Company was expecting fourth quarter revenue between $40 and $42 million. Then on January 16, 2018, Aerohive reduced its guidance to approximately $37 million, attributing the reduction to “underlying sales execution issues” discovered at the end of the third quarter. Upon this news, shares of Aerohive fell from a close of $5.70 per share on January 16, 2018, to a close of $4.07 per share on January 17, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/HIVE-Info-Request-Form-3037

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

