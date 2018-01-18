Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wolf Popper LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Aerohive Networks, Inc.

01/18/2018 | 07:02pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) from November 1, 2017 through January 16, 2018.  Aerohive investors should contact Fei-Lu Qian at 877.370.7703 or [email protected].

On January 16, 2018, after the market closed, Aerohive issued a press release announcing that it expects to report net revenue of approximately $37 million, instead of its previously stated guidance of $40 million to $42 million.  Aerohive attributed the reduced guidance to "underlying sales execution issues" including "underperforming sales team members."

As a result of the disclosure, Aerohive stock price declined $1.63 per share or nearly 29%, to close at $4.07 per share on January 18, 2018.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors.  The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation.  See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
Fei-Lu Qian
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022 
Tel.: 877.370.7703
Fax: 877.370.7704
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-announces-investigation-on-behalf-of-investors-in-aerohive-networks-inc-300584773.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
