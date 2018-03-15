Log in
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC (AJRD)

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC (AJRD)
Aerojet Rocketdyne Ships Starliner Re-entry Thrusters

03/15/2018

REDMOND, Wash., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne recently completed delivery of all of the crew module engines for Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft. Boeing will integrate the engines into the Starliner crew module at its Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner docking
Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner conducts a docking approach to the International Space Station Photo courtesy of Boeing


The Starliner crew module is designed to transport up to seven passengers or a mix of crew and cargo for missions to low-Earth orbit destinations. Developed in partnership with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, the Starliner will carry up to four astronauts to and from the International Space Station for NASA missions. Each capsule is designed to be used up to 10 times and features 12 Aerojet Rocketdyne MR-104J engines to properly orient the spacecraft during atmospheric re-entry.

“Astronaut safety is paramount at Aerojet Rocketdyne, which is why we are providing a reliable propulsion system for the Starliner crew module to ensure a safe re-entry for all of Starliner’s passengers,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

Each MR-104J engine produces more than 100 pounds of thrust and draws on a legacy dating back to NASA’s Voyager probes, which have traveled farther in space than any other human-made objects. Key to the reusability of CST-100 Starliner crew module engines is a patent-pending design approach that strengthens the engine to withstand extreme operating temperatures without significantly increasing its weight. The total weight of the delivered flight engines met the Boeing requirement with more than a 12 percent margin.

In addition to the crew module engines, Aerojet Rocketdyne is providing launch abort engines, service module reaction control thrusters, and service module orbital maneuvering and attitude control engines for the Starliner program.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is an innovative company delivering solutions that create value for its customers in the aerospace and defense markets. The company is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, tactical systems and armaments areas, in support of domestic and international markets. Additional information about Aerojet Rocketdyne can be obtained by visiting our websites at www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com.

Contact: Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
[email protected]
Steve Warren, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 703-650-0278
[email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 911 M
EBIT 2018 144 M
Net income 2018 77,3 M
Debt 2018 71,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,41
P/E ratio 2019 23,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 2 125 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Finance
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC-9.65%2 125
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.58%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.31%95 226
AIRBUS SE14.76%91 694
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.97%66 320
RAYTHEON10.89%60 765
