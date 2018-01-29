Bologna Airport: Board of Directors approves the new Investment Plan 2018-2022

PRESS RELEASE

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.: the Board of Directors approves the new Investment Plan 2018-2022

Bologna, 29 January 2018 - With the aim at leveraging the recent important traffic dynamics at Bologna Airport, with a growth exceeding expectations, the Board of Directors of Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. approved today an update and an extension of the Investment Plan for the years 2018-2022. Taking into account the intermediate design stages that are in progress, the new 2018-2022 Investment Plan foresees a total capital expenditure up to 248 million Euros and a new phasing of some key projects, as for the terminal expansion, for which an important intermediate release is expected to be completed within the planning period. The capital expenditure estimated in this phase, considering the design stages of the different projects, does not take into account potential value engineering optimizations as well as savings deriving from the procurement activities preceding the beginning of the construction phases. The new investments dedicated to the airport infrastructures will be included in the regulated charges mechanism currently in place in the Italian airport sector.

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2017 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.2 million passengers, of which 76% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2017 106 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has recently completed a major upgrade and expansion of the passenger terminal, while the capacity of aeronautical infrastructure is deemed adequate to accommodate the expected growth over the coming years. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

