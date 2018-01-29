Bologna Airport: Cooptation of an Indipendent Board member

PRESS RELEASE

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA: Cooptation of an Indipendent Board member

Bologna, January 29, 2018 - The Board of Directors of Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A today assessed, with the assessment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the cooptation of the Independent Board member Livio Fenati to replace the Independent Board member Arturo Albano who resigned in 30 October 2017. This appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors taking into account that the outgoing member was part of a minority list that did not present further candidates. About that, it was considered appropriate to co-opt a member connected with the minority shareholders in line with the statutory provision about the renewal of duties.

Livio Fenati declared that he satisfies the independence requirements. The Board of Directors, once the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors has been acquired, assessed the existence of independence requirements of Livio Fenati. The curriculum vitae of the new member is available on the website of the Company www.bologna-airport.it (Investor Relations/Corporate Governance).

As of today, Livio Fenati does not hold shares in Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A..

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2017 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.2 million passengers, of which 76% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2017 106 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has recently completed a major upgrade and expansion of the passenger terminal, while the capacity of aeronautical infrastructure is deemed adequate to accommodate the expected growth over the coming years. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

