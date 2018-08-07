AES' : Positive Momentum Continues in the Second Quarter

Q2 2018 Strategic Highlights

Q2 2018 Financial Highlights

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"During the second quarter, we continued to make progress on our strategic objectives of improving our credit profile, enhancing efficiency and greening our portfolio," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our cost savings initiative is on track to deliver $100 million in 2018. We brought on-line the 671 MW Eagle Valley CCGT in Indiana in April and will be inaugurating the 380 MW Colon CCGT and LNG regasification terminal in Panama later this month. Year-to-date we have signed long-term contracts for 1,473 MW of renewable energy, which combined with our 4,252 MW under construction, brings our total backlog to 5,725 MW."

"With the recent credit rating upgrades by Fitch and Moody's, we are now rated a notch below our investment grade rating target, which we expect to achieve in 2020," said Tom O'Flynn, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are encouraged with our strategic and financial progress, and accordingly, we are reaffirming our 2018 guidance and expectations through 2020."

Key Q2 2018 Financial Results

Second quarter 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.15, an increase of $0.07 compared to second quarter 2017, primarily reflecting the gain on the sale of Electrica Santiago in Chile versus prior year losses on the sale of the Company's merchant coal-fired businesses in Kazakhstan, partially offset by higher unrealized foreign currency losses.

Second quarter 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.25, unchanged compared to second quarter 2017. This reflects lower Parent interest expense and higher contributions from the Company's South America and MCAC Strategic Business Units (SBU), which were offset by the impact of asset sales in the Philippines and Kazakhstan, as well as a higher quarterly tax rate of 36%, compared to 31% in the second quarter of 2017.

Detailed Strategic Highlights

On track to achieve investment grade credit metrics in 2019 and attain investment grade ratings in 2020 Upgraded by Fitch to BB+ from BB in May 2018 Upgraded by Moody's to Ba1 from Ba2 in June 2018



Backlog of 5,725 MW includes: 4,252 MW under construction and coming on-line through 2021; and 1,473 MW of renewables signed year-to-date under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA, 60% solar and 40% wind) that are expected to come on-line through 2020



1,298 MW in the US, primarily at sPower, with contracts in eight states; majority of offtakers are large Commercial & Industrial customers or utilities; and

175 MW in Argentina and Brazil

Closed sale of Eletropaulo in Brazil for net proceeds of approximately $310 million

Expect to receive approvals from the Commissions by year-end for two recently settled rate cases at IPL and DPL in the US

Guidance and Expectations1

The Company reaffirms its 2018 Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 and its average annual growth rate target of 8% to 10% through 2020. Growth in 2018 will be primarily driven by contributions from new businesses, cost savings and lower Parent interest.

The Company also reaffirms its 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow expectation of $600 million to $675 million.

The Company's 2018 guidance and expectations through 2020 are based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of June 30, 2018.

1 Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and see below for definition of Parent Free Cash Flow. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. See "Non-GAAP measures" for a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contributions, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Parent Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions less cash used for interest costs, development, general and administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent Company.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Measures and Parent Financial Information.

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue: Regulated $ 716 $ 783 $ 1,438 $ 1,596 Non-Regulated 1,821 1,830 3,839 3,598 Total revenue 2,537 2,613 5,277 5,194 Cost of Sales: Regulated (617 ) (681 ) (1,218 ) (1,384 ) Non-Regulated (1,320 ) (1,309 ) (2,803 ) (2,630 ) Total cost of sales (1,937 ) (1,990 ) (4,021 ) (4,014 ) Operating margin 600 623 1,256 1,180 General and administrative expenses (35 ) (49 ) (91 ) (103 ) Interest expense (263 ) (276 ) (544 ) (563 ) Interest income 76 59 152 122 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (6 ) (12 ) (176 ) 5 Other expense (4 ) (7 ) (13 ) (31 ) Other income 7 14 20 87 Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of businesses 89 (48 ) 877 (48 ) Asset impairment expense (92 ) (90 ) (92 ) (258 ) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (30 ) 12 (49 ) (8 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 342 226 1,340 383 Income tax expense (132 ) (86 ) (363 ) (153 ) Net equity in earnings of affiliates 14 2 25 9 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 224 142 1,002 239 Income (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses, net of income tax expense of $2, $5, $2 and $7, respectively (4 ) 8 (5 ) 9 Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses, net of income tax expense of $42, $0, $42 and $0, respectively 196 — 196 — NET INCOME 416 150 1,193 248 Noncontrolling interests: Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stocks of subsidiaries (128 ) (89 ) (221 ) (210 ) Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (8 ) 2 (9 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 290 $ 53 $ 974 $ 29 AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 96 $ 53 $ 781 $ 29 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 194 — 193 — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 290 $ 53 $ 974 $ 29 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE: Income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 1.18 $ 0.04 Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax 0.29 — 0.29 — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.44 $ 0.08 $ 1.47 $ 0.04 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 1.18 $ 0.04 Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax 0.29 — 0.29 — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.44 $ 0.08 $ 1.47 $ 0.04 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 664 662 664 662 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ — $ — $ 0.13 $ 0.12

THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUE US and Utilities SBU $ 995 $ 1,046 $ 2,022 $ 2,093 South America SBU 846 796 1,741 1,543 MCAC SBU 406 375 814 723 Eurasia SBU 292 395 711 824 Corporate, Other and Inter-SBU eliminations (2 ) 1 (11 ) 11 Total Revenue $ 2,537 $ 2,613 $ 5,277 $ 5,194

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,140 $ 949 Restricted cash 379 274 Short-term investments 856 424 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17 and $10, respectively 1,423 1,463 Inventory 583 562 Prepaid expenses 116 62 Other current assets 682 630 Current held-for-sale assets 108 2,034 Total current assets 5,287 6,398 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment: Land 480 502 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 24,269 24,119 Accumulated depreciation (7,905 ) (7,942 ) Construction in progress 3,875 3,617 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,719 20,296 Other Assets: Investments in and advances to affiliates 1,327 1,197 Debt service reserves and other deposits 623 565 Goodwill 1,059 1,059 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $476 and $441, respectively 341 366 Deferred income taxes 83 130 Service concession assets, net of accumulated amortization of $0 and $206, respectively — 1,360 Loan receivable 1,458 — Other noncurrent assets 1,700 1,741 Total other assets 6,591 6,418 TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,597 $ 33,112 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,506 $ 1,371 Accrued interest 200 228 Accrued and other liabilities 1,036 1,232 Non-recourse debt, includes $369 and $1,012, respectively, related to variable interest entities 1,235 2,164 Current held-for-sale liabilities 17 1,033 Total current liabilities 3,994 6,028 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Recourse debt 4,126 4,625 Non-recourse debt, includes $2,520 and $1,358, respectively, related to variable interest entities 14,230 13,176 Deferred income taxes 1,165 1,006 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,562 2,595 Total noncurrent liabilities 22,083 21,402 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8) Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 863 837 EQUITY THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 816,449,182 issued and 661,528,835 outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 816,312,913 issued and 660,388,128 outstanding at December 31, 2017) 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 8,402 8,501 Accumulated deficit (1,234 ) (2,276 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,988 ) (1,876 ) Treasury stock, at cost (154,920,347 and 155,924,785 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) (1,879 ) (1,892 ) Total AES Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,309 2,465 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,348 2,380 Total equity 5,657 4,845 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 32,597 $ 33,112

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in millions) (in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 416 $ 150 $ 1,193 $ 248 Adjustments to net income: Depreciation and amortization 258 290 512 581 Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of businesses (89 ) 48 (877 ) 48 Asset impairment expense 93 90 93 258 Deferred income taxes 3 (12 ) 183 (18 ) Provisions for contingencies — 11 — 23 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 6 12 176 (5 ) Net loss on sales of assets — 7 2 19 Gain on sale of discontinued operations (238 ) — (238 ) — Other 54 54 126 102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 45 (170 ) 6 (120 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory (17 ) (27 ) (33 ) (43 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (42 ) 42 (75 ) 153 (Increase) decrease in other assets (4 ) (112 ) 15 (155 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities (24 ) (66 ) (90 ) (131 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net and other taxes payable (62 ) (99 ) (62 ) (61 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities — 36 (17 ) 63 Net cash provided by operating activities 399 254 914 962 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (499 ) (649 ) (994 ) (1,123 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and equity method investments (42 ) (2 ) (42 ) (2 ) Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash sold 628 29 1,808 33 Proceeds from the sale of assets 15 — 15 — Sale of short-term investments 269 1,023 418 1,930 Purchase of short-term investments (593 ) (1,160 ) (938 ) (1,876 ) Contributions to equity affiliates (46 ) (43 ) (90 ) (43 ) Other investing (28 ) 23 (57 ) (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (296 ) (779 ) 120 (1,096 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 252 313 1,133 538 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (259 ) (440 ) (1,042 ) (524 ) Issuance of recourse debt — 525 1,000 525 Repayments of recourse debt (7 ) (519 ) (1,781 ) (860 ) Issuance of non-recourse debt 435 1,263 1,192 1,832 Repayments of non-recourse debt (331 ) (687 ) (841 ) (982 ) Payments for financing fees (11 ) (62 ) (25 ) (80 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (111 ) (151 ) (128 ) (184 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable security holders 17 15 28 44 Dividends paid on AES common stock (86 ) (79 ) (172 ) (158 ) Payments for financed capital expenditures (31 ) (35 ) (120 ) (61 ) Other financing 33 — 27 (26 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (99 ) 143 (729 ) 64 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (25 ) (5 ) (20 ) 6 (Increase) decrease in cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations and held-for-sale businesses (5 ) 20 69 (15 ) Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26 ) (367 ) 354 (79 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,168 2,248 1,788 1,960 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 2,142 $ 1,881 $ 2,142 $ 1,881 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 315 $ 417 $ 522 $ 612 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds $ 138 $ 144 $ 209 $ 218 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Non-cash acquisition of intangible assets $ 5 $ — $ 5 $ — Non-cash contributions of assets and liabilities for Fluence acquisition $ — $ — $ 20 $ — Conversion of Alto Maipo loans and accounts payable into equity $ — $ — $ — $ 279

THE AES CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities. Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company’s internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments and strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests, retire debt or implement restructuring activities, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP. Effective January 1, 2018, the Company changed the definition of Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS to exclude unrealized gains or losses from equity securities resulting from a newly effective accounting standard. We believe excluding these gains or losses provides a more accurate picture of continuing operations. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to equity securities remeasurement. The Company has also reflected these changes in the comparative period.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Net of NCI (1) Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1) Net of NCI (1) Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1) Net of NCI (1) Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1) Net of NCI (1) Per Share

(Diluted) Net

of NCI (1) (in millions, except per share amounts) Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to AES and Diluted EPS $ 96 $ 0.15 $ 53 $ 0.08 $ 781 $ 1.18 $ 29 $ 0.04 Add: Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to AES 93 50 291 70 Pre-tax contribution $ 189 $ 103 $ 1,072 $ 99 Adjustments Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses (gains) $ (24 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 2 $ — $ (12 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 1 $ — Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) 52 0.08 (2) (24 ) (0.03 ) 49 0.07 (3) (33 ) (0.04 ) Disposition/acquisition losses (gains) (61 ) (0.09 ) (4) 56 0.08 (5) (839 ) (1.26 ) (6) 108 0.16 (7) Impairment expense 92 0.14 (8) 94 0.14 (9) 92 0.14 (8) 262 0.40 (10) Losses (gains) on extinguishment of debt 7 0.01 11 0.02 178 0.27 (11) (5 ) (0.01 ) Restructuring costs — — — — 3 — — — Less: Net income tax expense (benefit) — (0.04 ) (12) 0.14 (13) (0.13 ) (14) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 255 $ 0.25 $ 242 $ 0.25 $ 543 $ 0.52 $ 432 $ 0.42

_____________________________ (1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. (2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized FX losses of $16 million, or $0.02 per share, on intercompany receivables denominated in Euros at the Parent Company. (3) Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses of $22 million, or $0.03 per share, associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized FX losses of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, associated with the devaluation of receivables denominated in Chilean pesos. (4) Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of $49 million, or $0.07 per share, and realized derivative gains associated with the sale of Eletropaulo of $17 million, or $0.03 per share. (5) Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Kazakhstan CHPs of $48 million, or $0.07 per share. (6) Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Masinloc of $777 million, or $1.17 per share, gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of $49 million, or $0.07 per share, and realized derivative gains associated with the sale of Eletropaulo of $17 million, or $0.03 per share. (7) Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Kazakhstan CHPs of $48 million, or $0.07 per share, realized derivative losses associated with the sale of Sul of $38 million, or $0.06 per share, and costs associated with early plant closures at DPL of $20 million, or $0.03 per share. (8) Amount primarily relates to the asset impairment at a U.S. generation facility of $83 million, or $0.13 per share. (9) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Kazakhstan HPPs of $90 million, or $0.14 per share. (10) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Kazakhstan HPPs of $90 million, or $0.14 per share, Kazakhstan CHPs of $94 million, or $0.14 per share, and DPL of $66 million, or $0.10 per share. (11) Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $169 million, or $0.26 per share. (12) Amount primarily relates to the income tax benefit associated with asset impairments of $30 million, or $0.05 per share. (13) Amount primarily relates to the income tax expense under the GILTI provision associated with gain on sale of Masinloc of $155 million, or $0.23 per share, and income tax expense associated with the gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of $23 million, or $0.04 per share; partially offset by income tax benefits associated with the loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $52 million, or $0.08 per share, and income tax benefits associated with the impairment at a U.S. generation facility of $26 million, or $0.04 per share. (14) Amount primarily relates to the income tax benefit associated with asset impairments of $81 million, or $0.12 per share.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters (in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions (1) to Parent & QHCs $ 1,240 $ 1,345 $ 1,203 $ 1,170 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs (65 ) — — 80 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,175 $ 1,345 $ 1,203 $ 1,250 Parent only data: quarterly (in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions (1) to Parent & QHCs $ 270 $ 351 $ 459 $ 160 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs — — (67 ) 2 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 270 $ 351 $ 392 $ 162 Parent Company Liquidity (2) (in millions) Balance at June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Actual Actual Actual Actual Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs (3) $ 151 $ 76 $ 11 $ 81 Availability under credit facilities 687 807 858 551 Ending liquidity $ 838 $ 883 $ 869 $ 632

(1) Subsidiary distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Subsidiary distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries’ business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the subsidiary distributions and the Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash at the Parent Company plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs). AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES’ indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries had no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

