Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 10:01:57 pm
13.82 USD   +0.95%
06:11aAES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aAES' : Positive Momentum Continues in the Second Quarter
BU
08/06AES : Apple, Akamai, Etsy and Swiss Re Collaborate to Accelerate Ren..
PR
AES' : Positive Momentum Continues in the Second Quarter

08/07/2018 | 06:01am EDT

Q2 2018 Strategic Highlights

  • Credit ratings upgraded by Fitch and Moody's; now rated a notch below investment grade by all three agencies
  • On track to achieve $100 million cost savings program
  • Year-to-date, signed long-term contracts for 1.5 GW of renewables, bringing total backlog to 5.7 GW
  • Fluence energy storage JV signed contracts for 80 MW

Q2 2018 Financial Highlights

  • Diluted EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.08 in Q2 2017; YTD 2018 Diluted EPS of $1.18, compared to $0.04 in YTD 2017
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.25 in Q2 2017; YTD 2018 Adjusted EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.42 in YTD 2017
  • Reaffirming 2018 guidance and expectations for 8% to 10% average annual growth in Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow through 2020

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"During the second quarter, we continued to make progress on our strategic objectives of improving our credit profile, enhancing efficiency and greening our portfolio," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our cost savings initiative is on track to deliver $100 million in 2018. We brought on-line the 671 MW Eagle Valley CCGT in Indiana in April and will be inaugurating the 380 MW Colon CCGT and LNG regasification terminal in Panama later this month. Year-to-date we have signed long-term contracts for 1,473 MW of renewable energy, which combined with our 4,252 MW under construction, brings our total backlog to 5,725 MW."

"With the recent credit rating upgrades by Fitch and Moody's, we are now rated a notch below our investment grade rating target, which we expect to achieve in 2020," said Tom O'Flynn, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are encouraged with our strategic and financial progress, and accordingly, we are reaffirming our 2018 guidance and expectations through 2020."

Key Q2 2018 Financial Results

Second quarter 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.15, an increase of $0.07 compared to second quarter 2017, primarily reflecting the gain on the sale of Electrica Santiago in Chile versus prior year losses on the sale of the Company's merchant coal-fired businesses in Kazakhstan, partially offset by higher unrealized foreign currency losses.

Second quarter 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.25, unchanged compared to second quarter 2017. This reflects lower Parent interest expense and higher contributions from the Company's South America and MCAC Strategic Business Units (SBU), which were offset by the impact of asset sales in the Philippines and Kazakhstan, as well as a higher quarterly tax rate of 36%, compared to 31% in the second quarter of 2017.

Detailed Strategic Highlights

  • On track to achieve investment grade credit metrics in 2019 and attain investment grade ratings in 2020
    • Upgraded by Fitch to BB+ from BB in May 2018
    • Upgraded by Moody's to Ba1 from Ba2 in June 2018
  • Backlog of 5,725 MW includes:
    • 4,252 MW under construction and coming on-line through 2021; and
    • 1,473 MW of renewables signed year-to-date under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA, 60% solar and 40% wind) that are expected to come on-line through 2020
  • 1,298 MW in the US, primarily at sPower, with contracts in eight states; majority of offtakers are large Commercial & Industrial customers or utilities; and
  • 175 MW in Argentina and Brazil
  • Closed sale of Eletropaulo in Brazil for net proceeds of approximately $310 million
  • Expect to receive approvals from the Commissions by year-end for two recently settled rate cases at IPL and DPL in the US

Guidance and Expectations1

The Company reaffirms its 2018 Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 and its average annual growth rate target of 8% to 10% through 2020. Growth in 2018 will be primarily driven by contributions from new businesses, cost savings and lower Parent interest.

The Company also reaffirms its 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow expectation of $600 million to $675 million.

The Company's 2018 guidance and expectations through 2020 are based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of June 30, 2018.

 

1

 Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and see below for definition of Parent Free Cash Flow. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. See "Non-GAAP measures" for a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contributions, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Parent Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions less cash used for interest costs, development, general and administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent Company.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Measures and Parent Financial Information.

Conference Call Information

AES will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-412-317-6061. The Conference ID for this call is 0295415. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be accessible at www.aes.com beginning shortly after the completion of the call.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our 2017 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES’ current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as achievements of planned productivity improvements and incremental growth investments at normalized investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A “Risk Factors” and Item 7: Management’s Discussion & Analysis in AES’ 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES’ filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES’ business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated on or about February 26, 2018 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding Exhibits) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at www.aes.com.

 
THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
2018   2017 2018   2017
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue:
Regulated $ 716 $ 783 $ 1,438 $ 1,596
Non-Regulated 1,821   1,830   3,839   3,598  
Total revenue 2,537   2,613   5,277   5,194  
Cost of Sales:
Regulated (617 ) (681 ) (1,218 ) (1,384 )
Non-Regulated (1,320 ) (1,309 ) (2,803 ) (2,630 )
Total cost of sales (1,937 ) (1,990 ) (4,021 ) (4,014 )
Operating margin 600   623   1,256   1,180  
General and administrative expenses (35 ) (49 ) (91 ) (103 )
Interest expense (263 ) (276 ) (544 ) (563 )
Interest income 76 59 152 122
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (6 ) (12 ) (176 ) 5
Other expense (4 ) (7 ) (13 ) (31 )
Other income 7 14 20 87
Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of businesses 89 (48 ) 877 (48 )
Asset impairment expense (92 ) (90 ) (92 ) (258 )
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (30 ) 12   (49 ) (8 )
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 342 226 1,340 383
Income tax expense (132 ) (86 ) (363 ) (153 )
Net equity in earnings of affiliates 14   2   25   9  
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 224 142 1,002 239
Income (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses, net of income tax expense of $2, $5, $2 and $7, respectively (4 ) 8 (5 ) 9
Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses, net of income tax expense of $42, $0, $42 and $0, respectively 196     196    
NET INCOME 416 150 1,193 248
Noncontrolling interests:
Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stocks of subsidiaries (128 ) (89 ) (221 ) (210 )
Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 2   (8 ) 2   (9 )
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 290   $ 53   $ 974   $ 29  
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:
Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 96 $ 53 $ 781 $ 29
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 194     193    
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 290   $ 53   $ 974   $ 29  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 1.18 $ 0.04
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax 0.29     0.29    
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.44   $ 0.08   $ 1.47   $ 0.04  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 1.18 $ 0.04
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders, net of tax 0.29     0.29    
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.44   $ 0.08   $ 1.47   $ 0.04  
DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 664   662   664   662  
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $   $   $ 0.13   $ 0.12  
 
 
THE AES CORPORATION
Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions) 2018   2017 2018   2017
REVENUE
US and Utilities SBU $ 995 $ 1,046 $ 2,022 $ 2,093
South America SBU 846 796 1,741 1,543
MCAC SBU 406 375 814 723
Eurasia SBU 292 395 711 824
Corporate, Other and Inter-SBU eliminations (2 ) 1   (11 ) 11
Total Revenue $ 2,537   $ 2,613   $ 5,277   $ 5,194
 

 

THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
  June 30,   December 31,
2018 2017

(in millions, except share

and per share data)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,140 $ 949
Restricted cash 379 274
Short-term investments 856 424
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17 and $10, respectively 1,423 1,463
Inventory 583 562
Prepaid expenses 116 62
Other current assets 682 630
Current held-for-sale assets 108   2,034  
Total current assets 5,287   6,398  

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment:
Land 480 502
Electric generation, distribution assets and other 24,269 24,119
Accumulated depreciation (7,905 ) (7,942 )
Construction in progress 3,875   3,617  
Property, plant and equipment, net 20,719   20,296  
Other Assets:
Investments in and advances to affiliates 1,327 1,197
Debt service reserves and other deposits 623 565
Goodwill 1,059 1,059
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $476 and $441, respectively 341 366
Deferred income taxes 83 130
Service concession assets, net of accumulated amortization of $0 and $206, respectively 1,360
Loan receivable 1,458
Other noncurrent assets 1,700   1,741  
Total other assets 6,591   6,418  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,597   $ 33,112  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable $ 1,506 $ 1,371
Accrued interest 200 228
Accrued and other liabilities 1,036 1,232
Non-recourse debt, includes $369 and $1,012, respectively, related to variable interest entities 1,235 2,164
Current held-for-sale liabilities 17   1,033  
Total current liabilities 3,994   6,028  
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Recourse debt 4,126 4,625
Non-recourse debt, includes $2,520 and $1,358, respectively, related to variable interest entities 14,230 13,176
Deferred income taxes 1,165 1,006
Other noncurrent liabilities 2,562   2,595  
Total noncurrent liabilities 22,083   21,402  
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 863 837
EQUITY
THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 816,449,182 issued and 661,528,835 outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 816,312,913 issued and 660,388,128 outstanding at December 31, 2017) 8 8
Additional paid-in capital 8,402 8,501
Accumulated deficit (1,234 ) (2,276 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,988 ) (1,876 )
Treasury stock, at cost (154,920,347 and 155,924,785 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) (1,879 ) (1,892 )
Total AES Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,309 2,465
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,348   2,380  
Total equity 5,657   4,845  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 32,597   $ 33,112  
 
 
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
   
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2018   2017 2018   2017
(in millions) (in millions)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income $ 416 $ 150 $ 1,193 $ 248
Adjustments to net income:
Depreciation and amortization 258 290 512 581
Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of businesses (89 ) 48 (877 ) 48
Asset impairment expense 93 90 93 258
Deferred income taxes 3 (12 ) 183 (18 )
Provisions for contingencies 11 23
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 6 12 176 (5 )
Net loss on sales of assets 7 2 19
Gain on sale of discontinued operations (238 ) (238 )
Other 54 54 126 102
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 45 (170 ) 6 (120 )
(Increase) decrease in inventory (17 ) (27 ) (33 ) (43 )
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (42 ) 42 (75 ) 153
(Increase) decrease in other assets (4 ) (112 ) 15 (155 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities (24 ) (66 ) (90 ) (131 )
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net and other taxes payable (62 ) (99 ) (62 ) (61 )
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities   36   (17 ) 63  
Net cash provided by operating activities 399   254   914   962  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures (499 ) (649 ) (994 ) (1,123 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and equity method investments (42 ) (2 ) (42 ) (2 )
Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash sold 628 29 1,808 33
Proceeds from the sale of assets 15 15
Sale of short-term investments 269 1,023 418 1,930
Purchase of short-term investments (593 ) (1,160 ) (938 ) (1,876 )
Contributions to equity affiliates (46 ) (43 ) (90 ) (43 )
Other investing (28 ) 23   (57 ) (15 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (296 ) (779 ) 120   (1,096 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 252 313 1,133 538
Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (259 ) (440 ) (1,042 ) (524 )
Issuance of recourse debt 525 1,000 525
Repayments of recourse debt (7 ) (519 ) (1,781 ) (860 )
Issuance of non-recourse debt 435 1,263 1,192 1,832
Repayments of non-recourse debt (331 ) (687 ) (841 ) (982 )
Payments for financing fees (11 ) (62 ) (25 ) (80 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (111 ) (151 ) (128 ) (184 )
Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable security holders 17 15 28 44
Dividends paid on AES common stock (86 ) (79 ) (172 ) (158 )
Payments for financed capital expenditures (31 ) (35 ) (120 ) (61 )
Other financing 33     27   (26 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (99 ) 143   (729 ) 64  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (25 ) (5 ) (20 ) 6
(Increase) decrease in cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations and held-for-sale businesses (5 ) 20   69   (15 )
Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26 ) (367 ) 354 (79 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,168   2,248   1,788   1,960  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 2,142   $ 1,881   $ 2,142   $ 1,881  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 315 $ 417 $ 522 $ 612
Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds $ 138 $ 144 $ 209 $ 218
SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Non-cash acquisition of intangible assets $ 5 $ $ 5 $
Non-cash contributions of assets and liabilities for Fluence acquisition $ $ $ 20 $
Conversion of Alto Maipo loans and accounts payable into equity $ $ $ $ 279
 
 

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.
 
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform.
 
The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company’s internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments and strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests, retire debt or implement restructuring activities, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
 
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company changed the definition of Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS to exclude unrealized gains or losses from equity securities resulting from a newly effective accounting standard. We believe excluding these gains or losses provides a more accurate picture of continuing operations. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to equity securities remeasurement. The Company has also reflected these changes in the comparative period.
 
               

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017

Net of NCI (1)

  

Per Share
(Diluted) Net
of NCI (1)

 Net of NCI (1)  

Per Share
(Diluted) Net
of NCI (1)

 Net of NCI (1)  

Per Share
(Diluted) Net
of NCI (1)

 Net of NCI (1)  

Per Share
(Diluted) Net
of NCI (1)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to AES and Diluted EPS $ 96 $ 0.15 $ 53 $ 0.08 $ 781 $ 1.18 $ 29 $ 0.04
Add: Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to AES 93   50   291   70  
Pre-tax contribution $ 189 $ 103 $ 1,072 $ 99
Adjustments
Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses (gains) $ (24 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 2 $ $ (12 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 1 $
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) 52 0.08 (2) (24 ) (0.03 ) 49 0.07 (3) (33 ) (0.04 )
Disposition/acquisition losses (gains) (61 ) (0.09 ) (4) 56 0.08 (5) (839 ) (1.26 ) (6) 108 0.16 (7)
Impairment expense 92 0.14 (8) 94 0.14 (9) 92 0.14 (8) 262 0.40 (10)
Losses (gains) on extinguishment of debt 7 0.01 11 0.02 178 0.27 (11) (5 ) (0.01 )
Restructuring costs 3
Less: Net income tax expense (benefit)       (0.04 ) (12)   0.14   (13)   (0.13 ) (14)
Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 255   $ 0.25   $ 242   $ 0.25   $ 543   $ 0.52   $ 432   $ 0.42  

_____________________________

(1)   NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
(2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized FX losses of $16 million, or $0.02 per share, on intercompany receivables denominated in Euros at the Parent Company.
(3) Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses of $22 million, or $0.03 per share, associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized FX losses of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, associated with the devaluation of receivables denominated in Chilean pesos.
(4) Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of $49 million, or $0.07 per share, and realized derivative gains associated with the sale of Eletropaulo of $17 million, or $0.03 per share.
(5) Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Kazakhstan CHPs of $48 million, or $0.07 per share.
(6) Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Masinloc of $777 million, or $1.17 per share, gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of $49 million, or $0.07 per share, and realized derivative gains associated with the sale of Eletropaulo of $17 million, or $0.03 per share.
(7) Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Kazakhstan CHPs of $48 million, or $0.07 per share, realized derivative losses associated with the sale of Sul of $38 million, or $0.06 per share, and costs associated with early plant closures at DPL of $20 million, or $0.03 per share.
(8) Amount primarily relates to the asset impairment at a U.S. generation facility of $83 million, or $0.13 per share.
(9) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Kazakhstan HPPs of $90 million, or $0.14 per share.
(10) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Kazakhstan HPPs of $90 million, or $0.14 per share, Kazakhstan CHPs of $94 million, or $0.14 per share, and DPL of $66 million, or $0.10 per share.
(11) Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $169 million, or $0.26 per share.
(12) Amount primarily relates to the income tax benefit associated with asset impairments of $30 million, or $0.05 per share.
(13) Amount primarily relates to the income tax expense under the GILTI provision associated with gain on sale of Masinloc of $155 million, or $0.23 per share, and income tax expense associated with the gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of $23 million, or $0.04 per share; partially offset by income tax benefits associated with the loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $52 million, or $0.08 per share, and income tax benefits associated with the impairment at a U.S. generation facility of $26 million, or $0.04 per share.
(14) Amount primarily relates to the income tax benefit associated with asset impairments of $81 million, or $0.12 per share.
 
 
The AES Corporation
Parent Financial Information
Parent only data: last four quarters        
(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended

Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Actual   Actual   Actual   Actual
Subsidiary distributions (1) to Parent & QHCs $ 1,240 $ 1,345 $ 1,203 $ 1,170
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs (65 )           80
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,175     $ 1,345     $ 1,203     $ 1,250
Parent only data: quarterly
(in millions) Quarter Ended

Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Actual   Actual   Actual   Actual
Subsidiary distributions (1) to Parent & QHCs $ 270 $ 351 $ 459 $ 160
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs         (67 )   2
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 270     $ 351     $ 392     $ 162

Parent Company Liquidity (2)
(in millions) Balance at

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Actual   Actual   Actual   Actual
Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs (3) $ 151 $ 76 $ 11 $ 81
Availability under credit facilities 687     807     858     551
Ending liquidity $ 838     $ 883     $ 869     $ 632
 
(1)

Subsidiary distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Subsidiary distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries’ business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the subsidiary distributions and the Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies.

(2)

Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash at the Parent Company plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs). AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES’ indebtedness.

(3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries had no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.
 


