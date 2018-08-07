AES' : Positive Momentum Continues in the Second Quarter
0
08/07/2018 | 06:01am EDT
Q2 2018 Strategic Highlights
Credit ratings upgraded by Fitch and Moody's; now rated a notch below
investment grade by all three agencies
On track to achieve $100 million cost savings program
Year-to-date, signed long-term contracts for 1.5 GW of renewables,
bringing total backlog to 5.7 GW
Fluence energy storage JV signed contracts for 80 MW
Q2 2018 Financial Highlights
Diluted EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.08 in Q2 2017; YTD 2018 Diluted
EPS of $1.18, compared to $0.04 in YTD 2017
Adjusted EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.25 in Q2 2017; YTD 2018 Adjusted
EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.42 in YTD 2017
Reaffirming 2018 guidance and expectations for 8% to 10% average
annual growth in Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow through 2020
The
AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the
quarter ended June 30, 2018.
"During the second quarter, we continued to make progress on our
strategic objectives of improving our credit profile, enhancing
efficiency and greening our portfolio," said Andrés
Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our cost savings
initiative is on track to deliver $100 million in 2018. We brought
on-line the 671 MW Eagle Valley CCGT in Indiana in April and will be
inaugurating the 380 MW Colon CCGT and LNG regasification terminal in
Panama later this month. Year-to-date we have signed long-term contracts
for 1,473 MW of renewable energy, which combined with our 4,252 MW under
construction, brings our total backlog to 5,725 MW."
"With the recent credit rating upgrades by Fitch and Moody's, we are now
rated a notch below our investment grade rating target, which we expect
to achieve in 2020," said Tom
O'Flynn, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
"We are encouraged with our strategic and financial progress, and
accordingly, we are reaffirming our 2018 guidance and expectations
through 2020."
Key Q2 2018 Financial Results
Second quarter 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing
Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.15, an increase of $0.07 compared to
second quarter 2017, primarily reflecting the gain on the sale of
Electrica Santiago in Chile versus prior year losses on the sale of the
Company's merchant coal-fired businesses in Kazakhstan, partially offset
by higher unrealized foreign currency losses.
Second quarter 2018 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS, a
non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.25, unchanged compared to second
quarter 2017. This reflects lower Parent interest expense and higher
contributions from the Company's South America and MCAC Strategic
Business Units (SBU), which were offset by the impact of asset sales in
the Philippines and Kazakhstan, as well as a higher quarterly tax rate
of 36%, compared to 31% in the second quarter of 2017.
Detailed Strategic Highlights
On track to achieve investment grade credit metrics in 2019 and attain
investment grade ratings in 2020
Upgraded by Fitch to BB+ from BB in May 2018
Upgraded by Moody's to Ba1 from Ba2 in June 2018
Backlog of 5,725 MW includes:
4,252 MW under construction and coming on-line through 2021; and
1,473 MW of renewables signed year-to-date under long-term Power
Purchase Agreements (PPA, 60% solar and 40% wind) that are
expected to come on-line through 2020
1,298 MW in the US, primarily at sPower, with contracts in eight
states; majority of offtakers are large Commercial & Industrial
customers or utilities; and
175 MW in Argentina and Brazil
Closed sale of Eletropaulo in Brazil for net proceeds of approximately
$310 million
Expect to receive approvals from the Commissions by year-end for two
recently settled rate cases at IPL and DPL in the US
Guidance and Expectations1
The Company reaffirms its 2018 Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.25
and its average annual growth rate target of 8% to 10% through 2020.
Growth in 2018 will be primarily driven by contributions from new
businesses, cost savings and lower Parent interest.
The Company also reaffirms its 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow expectation of
$600 million to $675 million.
The Company's 2018 guidance and expectations through 2020 are based on
foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of June 30, 2018.
1
Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial
measures. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of
Adjusted EPS and see below for definition of Parent Free Cash Flow.
The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent
or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable
effort. See "Non-GAAP measures" for a description of the adjustments
to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June
30, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and
Adjusted Pre-Tax Contributions, as well as reconciliations to the most
comparable GAAP financial measures.
Parent Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to Net
Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance
with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions
less cash used for interest costs, development, general and
administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company.
Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth
investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent
Company.
Attachments
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information,
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements
of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Measures and Parent Financial Information.
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue:
Regulated
$
716
$
783
$
1,438
$
1,596
Non-Regulated
1,821
1,830
3,839
3,598
Total revenue
2,537
2,613
5,277
5,194
Cost of Sales:
Regulated
(617
)
(681
)
(1,218
)
(1,384
)
Non-Regulated
(1,320
)
(1,309
)
(2,803
)
(2,630
)
Total cost of sales
(1,937
)
(1,990
)
(4,021
)
(4,014
)
Operating margin
600
623
1,256
1,180
General and administrative expenses
(35
)
(49
)
(91
)
(103
)
Interest expense
(263
)
(276
)
(544
)
(563
)
Interest income
76
59
152
122
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
(6
)
(12
)
(176
)
5
Other expense
(4
)
(7
)
(13
)
(31
)
Other income
7
14
20
87
Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of businesses
89
(48
)
877
(48
)
Asset impairment expense
(92
)
(90
)
(92
)
(258
)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
(30
)
12
(49
)
(8
)
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN
EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES
342
226
1,340
383
Income tax expense
(132
)
(86
)
(363
)
(153
)
Net equity in earnings of affiliates
14
2
25
9
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
224
142
1,002
239
Income (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses, net of
income tax expense of $2, $5, $2 and $7, respectively
(4
)
8
(5
)
9
Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses, net of income tax
expense of $42, $0, $42 and $0, respectively
196
—
196
—
NET INCOME
416
150
1,193
248
Noncontrolling interests:
Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests and redeemable stocks of subsidiaries
(128
)
(89
)
(221
)
(210
)
Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests
2
(8
)
2
(9
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
$
290
$
53
$
974
$
29
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$
96
$
53
$
781
$
29
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
194
—
193
—
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
$
290
$
53
$
974
$
29
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Income from continuing operations attributable to The AES
Corporation common stockholders, net of tax
$
0.15
$
0.08
$
1.18
$
0.04
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES
Corporation common stockholders, net of tax
0.29
—
0.29
—
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
0.44
$
0.08
$
1.47
$
0.04
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Income from continuing operations attributable to The AES
Corporation common stockholders, net of tax
$
0.15
$
0.08
$
1.18
$
0.04
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES
Corporation common stockholders, net of tax
0.29
—
0.29
—
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
0.44
$
0.08
$
1.47
$
0.04
DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
664
662
664
662
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$
—
$
—
$
0.13
$
0.12
THE AES CORPORATION
Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUE
US and Utilities SBU
$
995
$
1,046
$
2,022
$
2,093
South America SBU
846
796
1,741
1,543
MCAC SBU
406
375
814
723
Eurasia SBU
292
395
711
824
Corporate, Other and Inter-SBU eliminations
(2
)
1
(11
)
11
Total Revenue
$
2,537
$
2,613
$
5,277
$
5,194
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(in millions, except share
and per share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,140
$
949
Restricted cash
379
274
Short-term investments
856
424
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17
and $10, respectively
1,423
1,463
Inventory
583
562
Prepaid expenses
116
62
Other current assets
682
630
Current held-for-sale assets
108
2,034
Total current assets
5,287
6,398
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment:
Land
480
502
Electric generation, distribution assets and other
24,269
24,119
Accumulated depreciation
(7,905
)
(7,942
)
Construction in progress
3,875
3,617
Property, plant and equipment, net
20,719
20,296
Other Assets:
Investments in and advances to affiliates
1,327
1,197
Debt service reserves and other deposits
623
565
Goodwill
1,059
1,059
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $476 and
$441, respectively
341
366
Deferred income taxes
83
130
Service concession assets, net of accumulated amortization of $0 and
$206, respectively
—
1,360
Loan receivable
1,458
—
Other noncurrent assets
1,700
1,741
Total other assets
6,591
6,418
TOTAL ASSETS
$
32,597
$
33,112
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
1,506
$
1,371
Accrued interest
200
228
Accrued and other liabilities
1,036
1,232
Non-recourse debt, includes $369 and $1,012, respectively, related
to variable interest entities
1,235
2,164
Current held-for-sale liabilities
17
1,033
Total current liabilities
3,994
6,028
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Recourse debt
4,126
4,625
Non-recourse debt, includes $2,520 and $1,358, respectively, related
to variable interest entities
14,230
13,176
Deferred income taxes
1,165
1,006
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,562
2,595
Total noncurrent liabilities
22,083
21,402
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
Redeemable stock of subsidiaries
863
837
EQUITY
THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;
816,449,182 issued and 661,528,835 outstanding at June 30, 2018 and
816,312,913 issued and 660,388,128 outstanding at December 31, 2017)
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
8,402
8,501
Accumulated deficit
(1,234
)
(2,276
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,988
)
(1,876
)
Treasury stock, at cost (154,920,347 and 155,924,785 shares at June
30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
(1,879
)
(1,892
)
Total AES Corporation stockholders’ equity
3,309
2,465
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
2,348
2,380
Total equity
5,657
4,845
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
32,597
$
33,112
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in millions)
(in millions)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
416
$
150
$
1,193
$
248
Adjustments to net income:
Depreciation and amortization
258
290
512
581
Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of businesses
(89
)
48
(877
)
48
Asset impairment expense
93
90
93
258
Deferred income taxes
3
(12
)
183
(18
)
Provisions for contingencies
—
11
—
23
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
6
12
176
(5
)
Net loss on sales of assets
—
7
2
19
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
(238
)
—
(238
)
—
Other
54
54
126
102
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
45
(170
)
6
(120
)
(Increase) decrease in inventory
(17
)
(27
)
(33
)
(43
)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(42
)
42
(75
)
153
(Increase) decrease in other assets
(4
)
(112
)
15
(155
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities
(24
)
(66
)
(90
)
(131
)
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net and other taxes
payable
(62
)
(99
)
(62
)
(61
)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
—
36
(17
)
63
Net cash provided by operating activities
399
254
914
962
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(499
)
(649
)
(994
)
(1,123
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and equity method
investments
(42
)
(2
)
(42
)
(2
)
Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net of cash and restricted
cash sold
628
29
1,808
33
Proceeds from the sale of assets
15
—
15
—
Sale of short-term investments
269
1,023
418
1,930
Purchase of short-term investments
(593
)
(1,160
)
(938
)
(1,876
)
Contributions to equity affiliates
(46
)
(43
)
(90
)
(43
)
Other investing
(28
)
23
(57
)
(15
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(296
)
(779
)
120
(1,096
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities
252
313
1,133
538
Repayments under the revolving credit facilities
(259
)
(440
)
(1,042
)
(524
)
Issuance of recourse debt
—
525
1,000
525
Repayments of recourse debt
(7
)
(519
)
(1,781
)
(860
)
Issuance of non-recourse debt
435
1,263
1,192
1,832
Repayments of non-recourse debt
(331
)
(687
)
(841
)
(982
)
Payments for financing fees
(11
)
(62
)
(25
)
(80
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(111
)
(151
)
(128
)
(184
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable security
holders
17
15
28
44
Dividends paid on AES common stock
(86
)
(79
)
(172
)
(158
)
Payments for financed capital expenditures
(31
)
(35
)
(120
)
(61
)
Other financing
33
—
27
(26
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(99
)
143
(729
)
64
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(25
)
(5
)
(20
)
6
(Increase) decrease in cash and restricted cash of discontinued
operations and held-for-sale businesses
(5
)
20
69
(15
)
Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash
(26
)
(367
)
354
(79
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
2,168
2,248
1,788
1,960
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
$
2,142
$
1,881
$
2,142
$
1,881
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
315
$
417
$
522
$
612
Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds
$
138
$
144
$
209
$
218
SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Non-cash acquisition of intangible assets
$
5
$
—
$
5
$
—
Non-cash contributions of assets and liabilities for Fluence
acquisition
$
—
$
—
$
20
$
—
Conversion of Alto Maipo loans and accounts payable into equity
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
279
THE AES CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND
ADJUSTED EPS
Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations
attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the
consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to
derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized
foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and
costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business
interests, including early plant closures; (d) losses due to
impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement
of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major
restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce
reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted
PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an
after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from
consolidated entities.
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated
entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to
(a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions
and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or
losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with
dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early
plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales
proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs
due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated
with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to,
workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation;
and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of
2017 U.S. tax law reform.
The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from
continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most
comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS
better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company
and are considered in the Company’s internal evaluation of financial
performance. Factors in this determination include the variability
due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions
or equity securities, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses,
losses due to impairments and strategic decisions to dispose of or
acquire business interests, retire debt or implement restructuring
activities, which affect results in a given period or periods. In
addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the
business performance of the Company before the application of
statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the
effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions
in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should
not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing
operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company changed the definition of
Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS to exclude unrealized gains or losses
from equity securities resulting from a newly effective accounting
standard. We believe excluding these gains or losses provides a more
accurate picture of continuing operations. Factors in this
determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or
losses related to equity securities remeasurement. The Company has
also reflected these changes in the comparative period.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Net of NCI (1)
Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)
Net of NCI (1)
Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)
Net of NCI (1)
Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)
Net of NCI (1)
Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to
AES and Diluted EPS
$
96
$
0.15
$
53
$
0.08
$
781
$
1.18
$
29
$
0.04
Add: Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to
AES
93
50
291
70
Pre-tax contribution
$
189
$
103
$
1,072
$
99
Adjustments
Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses (gains)
$
(24
)
$
(0.04
)
$
2
$
—
$
(12
)
$
(0.02
)
$
1
$
—
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)
52
0.08
(2)
(24
)
(0.03
)
49
0.07
(3)
(33
)
(0.04
)
Disposition/acquisition losses (gains)
(61
)
(0.09
)
(4)
56
0.08
(5)
(839
)
(1.26
)
(6)
108
0.16
(7)
Impairment expense
92
0.14
(8)
94
0.14
(9)
92
0.14
(8)
262
0.40
(10)
Losses (gains) on extinguishment of debt
7
0.01
11
0.02
178
0.27
(11)
(5
)
(0.01
)
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
—
3
—
—
—
Less: Net income tax expense (benefit)
—
(0.04
)
(12)
0.14
(13)
(0.13
)
(14)
Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS
$
255
$
0.25
$
242
$
0.25
$
543
$
0.52
$
432
$
0.42
_____________________________
(1)
NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
(2)
Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses of $20 million, or
$0.03 per share, associated with the devaluation of long-term
receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized FX losses
of $16 million, or $0.02 per share, on intercompany receivables
denominated in Euros at the Parent Company.
(3)
Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses of $22 million, or
$0.03 per share, associated with the devaluation of long-term
receivables denominated in Argentine pesos, and unrealized FX losses
of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, associated with the devaluation
of receivables denominated in Chilean pesos.
(4)
Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of
$49 million, or $0.07 per share, and realized derivative gains
associated with the sale of Eletropaulo of $17 million, or $0.03 per
share.
(5)
Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Kazakhstan CHPs of $48
million, or $0.07 per share.
(6)
Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Masinloc of $777
million, or $1.17 per share, gain on sale of Electrica Santiago of
$49 million, or $0.07 per share, and realized derivative gains
associated with the sale of Eletropaulo of $17 million, or $0.03 per
share.
(7)
Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Kazakhstan CHPs of $48
million, or $0.07 per share, realized derivative losses associated
with the sale of Sul of $38 million, or $0.06 per share, and costs
associated with early plant closures at DPL of $20 million, or $0.03
per share.
(8)
Amount primarily relates to the asset impairment at a U.S.
generation facility of $83 million, or $0.13 per share.
(9)
Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Kazakhstan HPPs of
$90 million, or $0.14 per share.
(10)
Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Kazakhstan HPPs of
$90 million, or $0.14 per share, Kazakhstan CHPs of $94 million, or
$0.14 per share, and DPL of $66 million, or $0.10 per share.
(11)
Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at the
Parent Company of $169 million, or $0.26 per share.
(12)
Amount primarily relates to the income tax benefit associated with
asset impairments of $30 million, or $0.05 per share.
(13)
Amount primarily relates to the income tax expense under the GILTI
provision associated with gain on sale of Masinloc of $155 million,
or $0.23 per share, and income tax expense associated with the gain
on sale of Electrica Santiago of $23 million, or $0.04 per share;
partially offset by income tax benefits associated with the loss on
early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $52 million, or
$0.08 per share, and income tax benefits associated with the
impairment at a U.S. generation facility of $26 million, or $0.04
per share.
(14)
Amount primarily relates to the income tax benefit associated with
asset impairments of $81 million, or $0.12 per share.
The AES Corporation
Parent Financial Information
Parent only data: last four quarters
(in millions)
4 Quarters Ended
Total subsidiary distributions & returns
of capital to Parent
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Subsidiary distributions (1) to Parent & QHCs
$
1,240
$
1,345
$
1,203
$
1,170
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
(65
)
—
—
80
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
$
1,175
$
1,345
$
1,203
$
1,250
Parent only data: quarterly
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Total subsidiary distributions & returns
of capital to Parent
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Subsidiary distributions (1) to Parent & QHCs
$
270
$
351
$
459
$
160
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
—
—
(67
)
2
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
$
270
$
351
$
392
$
162
Parent Company Liquidity(2)
(in millions)
Balance at
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs (3)
$
151
$
76
$
11
$
81
Availability under credit facilities
687
807
858
551
Ending liquidity
$
838
$
883
$
869
$
632
(1)
Subsidiary distributions should not be construed as an alternative
to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined
in accordance with GAAP. Subsidiary distributions are important to
the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company
that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own
activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries’ business
activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt
service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company.
The reconciliation of the difference between the subsidiary
distributions and the Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
consists of cash generated from operating activities that is
retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are
both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors
include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital
expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with
non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service
requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to
sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the
subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the
subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when
the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the
Parent Company and related holding companies.
(2)
Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash at the Parent Company
plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash
at qualified holding companies (QHCs). AES believes that
unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the
liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the
non-recourse nature of most of AES’ indebtedness.
(3)
The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the
company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries had no
contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the
Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment
and related activities outside of the US. These investments included
equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well
as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the
US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent,
AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent
and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet
its international liquidity needs.