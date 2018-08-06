Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AES Corporation    AES

AES CORPORATION (AES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 10:02:09 pm
13.69 USD   +1.03%
02:06aAES : Q2 2018 AES Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
08/02AES CORP : half-yearly earnings release
08/02AES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AES : Q2 2018 AES Corporation Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Presentations and Webcasts Details

Q2 2018 AES Corporation Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 201809:00 AM

Disclaimer

The AES Corporation published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AES CORPORATION
02:06aAES : Q2 2018 AES Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
08/02AES CORP : half-yearly earnings release
08/02AES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19AES Corp. and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Electric Utilities..
AC
07/18AES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/16AES : Dayton Power & Light Earns S.E.E. Safety Performance Award for Top Perform..
BU
07/16AES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/10AES : IPL Leaders Officially Open One of the Cleanest, Most Efficient Natural Ga..
BU
07/09AES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 FI : 00 a.m. EDT
BU
07/06AES : OneAmerica Names Davis-Handy to Lead Communications and Special Events
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18The Renewable Revolution 
07/16THE MILLENNIAL PORTFOLIO : Longer Than Long Term? 
07/16AES declares $0.13 dividend 
07/02AES Corp. -2% after BAML downgrade 
06/25Siemens - The Renewable Energy Integrator? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 268 M
EBIT 2018 2 686 M
Net income 2018 1 069 M
Debt 2018 18 611 M
Yield 2018 3,85%
P/E ratio 2018 7,43
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 9 055 M
Chart AES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AES Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. O'Flynn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tarun Khanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES CORPORATION25.12%9 055
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.04%57 167
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.79%49 499
IBERDROLA1.64%48 581
DOMINION ENERGY-11.03%47 062
EXELON CORPORATION7.82%41 019
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.