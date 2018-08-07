Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  AES Tiete SA    TIET4   BRTIETACNPR7

AES TIETE SA (TIET4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AES Tiete : Material Fact - Guaimbê Solar Complex Projection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 02:56am CEST

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Public Corporation

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

MATERIAL FACT

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES TIETÊ" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with Paragraph 4, Article 157 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 and other applicable provisions, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that:

In case the conditions precedent established in the Investment Agreement for the acquisition of the Guaimbê Solar Complex ("Complex" and/or "Guaimbê") are fulfilled, in accordance with the Material Fact notice of September 25, 2017, the Company projects the annual EBITDA contribution by the Complex at between R$75 million and R$85 million.

The values above are estimated and, as such, are subject to variations in case of any change in the assumptions adopted by AES TIETÊ for assessing the Complex's acquisition, which included: i) installed capacity of 150 MWac; ii) assured energy sold at auction of 29.5 MWavg and expected generation; iii) projected cost structure; and iv) power purchase agreement in force, ending in 2037.

The guidance will be included in section 11 of the Company's Reference Form and be made available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)(http://www.cvm.gov.br/)and of the Company(http://ri.aestiete.com.br/)within the legal timeframe.

Barueri, August 06th, 2018

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AES TIETE SA
02:56aAES TIETE : Material Fact - Guaimbê Solar Complex Projection
PU
05/11AES TIETE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/30AES TIETE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/30AES TIETE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/23AES TIETE : Invitation for 1Q18 Results Announcement
PU
02/15AES TIETE : Invitation for 4Q17/2017 Results Announcement
PU
01/18AES TIETE : Call Notice - Extraordinary General Meeting 02/21/2018
PU
01/11AES TIETE : Material Fact - Investment Projections
PU
2017PROPOSAL : Extraordinary General Meeting 01/19/2018
PU
2017AES TIETE : Material Fact - 25th A-4 New Energy Auction/2017
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017AES Tiete's (AESAY) CEO Julian Nebreda on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
2017AES Tiete SA ADR 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017AES Tiete reports Q1 results 
2017AES Tiete's (AESAY) CEO Julian Nebreda on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
2017AES Tiete SA ADR 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2016 1 652 M
EBIT 2016 977 M
Net income 2016 458 M
Debt 2016 1 102 M
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 0,00
P/E ratio 2017 0,00
EV / Sales 2016 2,58x
EV / Sales 2017 2,37x
Capitalization 3 156 M
Chart AES TIETE SA
Duration : Period :
AES Tiete SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES TIETE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,31  BRL
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Britaldo Pedrosa Soares Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ítalo Tadeu de Carvalho Freitas President
Francisco José Morandi López Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arminio Francisco Borjas Herrera Vice Chairman
Luiz Pinguelli Rosa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES TIETE SA-18.78%0
EDP RENOVÁVEIS26.31%8 916
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD58.29%6 688
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP-10.16%5 510
NORTHLAND POWER INC.2.53%3 231
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP9.30%2 547
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.