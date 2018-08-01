AMG Expands Capabilities in Asia with Japan Office Opening and Senior Advisor Appointment

LONDON and TOKYO, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a global asset management company, today enhanced its capabilities in Asia by establishing an office in Tokyo, Japan, and appointing Masato Degawa as Senior Advisor, Japan. In this role, Mr. Degawa will provide consulting services to AMG’s global institutional distribution team as well as advice on future distribution and corporate strategy. Mr. Degawa will report to Hugh Cutler, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Distribution.

Mr. Degawa is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry across a number of global investment firms in Japan and the U.K., having served as President and Representative Director, BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd., and Deputy President and Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Japan Ltd. Earlier in his career, Mr. Degawa was a senior portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Fleming Asset Management Inc., and an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley Japan Ltd. He is currently a Senior Advisor to Yarra Capital Management and a board member of the United World Colleges Japan National Committee. Mr. Degawa has an M.A. and B.A. in Engineering Science and Economics from the University of Oxford and is a Certified Financial Analyst.

“Japan is one of the most important institutional markets in Asia, with a growing appetite for high-conviction, differentiated alpha strategies. AMG has an expanding array of relationships with the largest investors in the market, and we see outstanding future potential to enhance the awareness of AMG and its Affiliates,” said Mr. Cutler. “Degawa-san’s deep understanding of the needs of Japanese investors, along with his proven track record of developing strong relationships with institutions and financial intermediaries, will be an outstanding resource for our Affiliates.”

With offices located in major financial centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, AMG’s platform enhances the global reach of its Affiliates. AMG’s Affiliates are leading boutique investment firms recognized for their best-in-class, long-term performance track records across a broad array of investment products, particularly in global and emerging markets equity and alternative strategies.

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. AMG’s strategy is to generate shareholder value through the growth of existing Affiliates, as well as through investments in new Affiliates and additional investments in existing Affiliates. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. As of June 30, 2018, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $824 billion in more than 550 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

