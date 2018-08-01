Log in
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP (AMG)
  Report  
AMG Expands Capabilities in Asia with Japan Office Opening and Senior Advisor Appointment

08/01/2018

LONDON and TOKYO, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a global asset management company, today enhanced its capabilities in Asia by establishing an office in Tokyo, Japan, and appointing Masato Degawa as Senior Advisor, Japan. In this role, Mr. Degawa will provide consulting services to AMG’s global institutional distribution team as well as advice on future distribution and corporate strategy. Mr. Degawa will report to Hugh Cutler, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Distribution.

Mr. Degawa is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry across a number of global investment firms in Japan and the U.K., having served as President and Representative Director, BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd., and Deputy President and Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Japan Ltd. Earlier in his career, Mr. Degawa was a senior portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Fleming Asset Management Inc., and an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley Japan Ltd. He is currently a Senior Advisor to Yarra Capital Management and a board member of the United World Colleges Japan National Committee. Mr. Degawa has an M.A. and B.A. in Engineering Science and Economics from the University of Oxford and is a Certified Financial Analyst.

“Japan is one of the most important institutional markets in Asia, with a growing appetite for high-conviction, differentiated alpha strategies. AMG has an expanding array of relationships with the largest investors in the market, and we see outstanding future potential to enhance the awareness of AMG and its Affiliates,” said Mr. Cutler. “Degawa-san’s deep understanding of the needs of Japanese investors, along with his proven track record of developing strong relationships with institutions and financial intermediaries, will be an outstanding resource for our Affiliates.”

With offices located in major financial centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, AMG’s platform enhances the global reach of its Affiliates. AMG’s Affiliates are leading boutique investment firms recognized for their best-in-class, long-term performance track records across a broad array of investment products, particularly in global and emerging markets equity and alternative strategies.

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. AMG’s strategy is to generate shareholder value through the growth of existing Affiliates, as well as through investments in new Affiliates and additional investments in existing Affiliates. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. As of June 30, 2018, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $824 billion in more than 550 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

Investor and Media Relations: 

Alexandra Lynn
Jeffrey Parker
 +1 (617) 747-3300
[email protected]
[email protected]
  

Primary Logo


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 442 M
EBIT 2018 806 M
Net income 2018 587 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 12,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 8 240 M
Chart AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Affiliated Managers Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 189 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel Dalton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean M. Healey Executive Chairman
Jay C. Horgen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Patrick T. Ryan Lead Independent Director
Olajide James Zeitlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP-26.41%8 240
BLACKROCK-2.63%80 903
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.74%53 970
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.64%31 765
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.08%25 111
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-13.28%21 465
