Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Affimed NV    AFMD   NL0010872420

AFFIMED NV (AFMD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Affimed Appoints Dr. Leila Alland as Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 11:01am CET

Heidelberg, Germany, March 19, 2018 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing highly targeted cancer immunotherapies, announced today the appointment of Dr. Leila Alland to the position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective March 26, 2018. As CMO, Dr. Alland will be responsible for the clinical strategy and execution of Affimed's first-in-class NK and T cell engager programs through early and late stage clinical trials. Dr. Alland brings to the Company over 20 years of experience in industry and academic research with a strong track record of successful oncology and hematology drug development.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alland as our new Chief Medical Officer as she brings with her a wealth of expertise in immuno-oncology drug development including PD-1- and EGFR-targeting agents," said Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO of Affimed. "With Dr. Alland leading our strategy and execution in the clinic, we look forward to advancing our robust pipeline of both mono- and combination therapeutics through clinical development to regulatory approval."

Dr. Alland has broad experience as a clinical leader developing both large and small molecule oncology products for solid and hematological malignancies, including Opdivo®, Tagrisso®, and Tasigna®. Dr. Alland most recently served as CMO of Tarveda Therapeutics, developing clinical candidates for solid tumors. Prior to that, she was Vice President and Head of Oncology Early Clinical Development at AstraZeneca where she led Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical development of oncology and immuno-oncology programs including a Phase 2 registration study that contributed to the accelerated approval of Tagrisso®. Previously, Dr. Alland served at Bristol-Myers Squibb as clinical head for multiple early phase oncology programs including immuno-oncology antibody therapeutics, and at Novartis where she led the clinical development program for Tasigna®. Dr. Alland is also an experienced pediatric hematologist/oncologist and accomplished scientist, having served on the faculty at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City, where she was awarded the prestigious James S. McDonnell Foundation Scholar Award for research.

"Affimed's novel tetravalent bispecific antibodies for immune cell engagement offer a unique approach to accelerate the trajectory of the immuno-oncology field and achieve significant benefit for patients," said Dr. Leila Alland. "I am excited to be joining the accomplished team at Affimed and look forward to advancing the differentiated pipeline of NK and T cell engagers for patients with Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and other malignancies." 

Dr. Alland completed her fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY and her internship and residency at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PA. She received her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and her M.D. from New York University School of Medicine.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) engineers targeted immunotherapies, seeking to cure patients by harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity (NK and T cells). We are developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Affimed's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR
Phone: +49 6221 64793341

E-Mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFFIMED NV
11:01aAffimed Appoints Dr. Leila Alland as Chief Medical Officer
GL
03/15Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018
GL
03/08Affimed to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conferenc..
GL
02/15Affimed Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of ..
GL
02/13Affimed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
02/12Affimed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
02/01Affimed Reports New Data for AFM13 from Two Separate Clinical Trials in Hodgk..
GL
2017AFFIMED NV : Affirmed, Data Due in December, Potential Catalysts, Clinical Highl..
AC
2017Affimed to Present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference
GL
2017Affimed Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2017
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15Affimed (AFMD) Presents At 38th Annual Cowen And Company Healthcare Conferenc.. 
02/13Midday Gainers / Losers (2/13/2018) 
02/13HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (2/13/2018) 
02/13PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/13/2018) 
02/13Affimed prices stock offering at $2.00 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3,22 M
EBIT 2017 -28,6 M
Net income 2017 -32,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 23,9x
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,9x
Capitalization 76,9 M
Chart AFFIMED NV
Duration : Period :
Affimed NV Technical Analysis Chart | AFMD | NL0010872420 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,91 €
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adi Hoess Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fischer Chief Operating & Medical Officer
Florian Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Treder Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFIMED NV65.38%99
GILEAD SCIENCES11.31%104 156
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.09%44 170
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.69%36 071
GENMAB22.93%12 773
BLUEBIRD BIO INC12.18%10 729
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.