AFK Sistema : Removal of restrictions to receive income on shares of MTS, Medsi and BPGC

26/12/2017

Removal of restrictions to receive income on shares of MTS, Medsi and BPGC

Moscow, 26 December 2017 - Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or the 'Corporation') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that in accordance with the resolution of the Moscow Directorate of the Federal Bailiffs Service, the restrictions to receive income on the Corporation's and Sistema-Invest's shareholdings of 31.76% in PJSC MTS, 100% in Medsi and 90.47% in Bashkirian Power Grid Company have been lifted on 26 December 2017.

The above mentioned restrictions were removed as part of the implementation of the settlement agreement entered into by the Corporation and Sistema-Invest with Rosneft, Bashneft and the Republic of Bashkortostan on 22 December 2017 and approved by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Bashkortostan on 26 December 2017.

This announcement contains inside information. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Yuri Krebs, Director, Investor Relations

