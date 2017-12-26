AFK Sistema : Removal of restrictions to receive income on shares of MTS, Medsi and BPGC

Log in
AFK SISTEMA PAO (AFKS)
Report
12/26/2017 | 04:19pm CET

26/12/2017

Removal of restrictions to receive income on shares of MTS, Medsi and BPGC

Moscow, 26 December 2017 - Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or the 'Corporation') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that in accordance with the resolution of the Moscow Directorate of the Federal Bailiffs Service, the restrictions to receive income on the Corporation's and Sistema-Invest's shareholdings of 31.76% in PJSC MTS, 100% in Medsi and 90.47% in Bashkirian Power Grid Company have been lifted on 26 December 2017.

The above mentioned restrictions were removed as part of the implementation of the settlement agreement entered into by the Corporation and Sistema-Invest with Rosneft, Bashneft and the Republic of Bashkortostan on 22 December 2017 and approved by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Bashkortostan on 26 December 2017.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

***

This announcement contains inside information. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Yuri Krebs, Director, Investor Relations

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2016 reached RUB 697.7bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.1tn as of 31 December 2016. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 15:19:01 UTC.

