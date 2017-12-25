Kremlin hopes Rosneft/Sistema settlement to be smoothly implemented

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped an out-of-court settlement reached between Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (>> NK Rosneft' PAO) and the Sistema (>> AFK Sistema PAO) conglomerate would be implemented smoothly.

In a phone call with reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin hoped the settlement, under which Rosneft will receive 100 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) from businessman Yevtushenkov's Sistema, will not run into any problems.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)