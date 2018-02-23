Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac    AFL

AFLAC (AFL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AFLAC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Aflac Incorporated to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:35am CET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aflac Incorporated (“Aflac” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AFL).

If you invested in Aflac stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/AFL. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFLAC
12:35aAFLAC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
BU
02/22AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invol..
BU
02/21AFLAC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
02/21THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of..
BU
02/21AFLAC : Lawsuit for investors in NYSE: AFL shares against AFLAC Incorporated ann..
AC
02/20AFLAC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securi..
AC
02/20AFLAC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17AFLAC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action La..
AC
02/16AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Invo..
BU
02/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16AFLAC (AFL) Presents At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Insurance Conferen.. 
02/15Upcoming Dividends; 40 Companies, 10 Increases, 5 Double-Digit Increases 
02/14Aflac Incorporated announces 2-for-1 stock split in form of a stock dividend 
02/13Aflac approves 2-for-1 stock split 
02/1210 Dividend Growth Stocks For February 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 618 M
EBIT 2018 2 834 M
Net income 2018 2 821 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 11,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 34 943 M
Chart AFLAC
Duration : Period :
Aflac Technical Analysis Chart | AFL | US0010551028 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AFLAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kriss Cloninger President & Director
Virgil R. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick John Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC1.30%34 943
AXA2.87%75 692
PRUDENTIAL-2.76%66 558
METLIFE-7.26%49 405
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-5.65%45 842
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-5.38%38 645
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.