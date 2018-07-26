Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac    AFL

AFLAC (AFL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aflac : 2Q Net, Revenue Rise on Strong Performance in U.S., Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

By Jennifer Tershak

Insurance company Aflac Inc. (AFL) said second-quarter profit and revenue rose on strength in its Japan and U.S. operations. It also raised its 2018 adjusted earning-per-share guidance.

Aflac reported second-quarter revenue of $5.59 billion and net income of $832 million, or $1.07 a share.

The results were an improvement from the prior-year quarter when the company had revenue of $5.43 billion on earnings of $713 million, or 89 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 16.3%, to $1.07, in the quarter, largely reflecting favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate.

Analysts expected sales of $5.5 billion and earnings per share of 99 cents, according to FactSet.

Aflac, which is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., said total investments and cash at the second quarter were $127.9 billion and shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $30.94 per share.

"We are pleased that our second quarter results in both Japan and the United States reflected solid performance overall and advanced our progress toward achieving the company's objectives for 2018," said Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Amos in a prepared statement.

Aflac also said it is raising its 2018 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $3.90 to $4.06 from $3.72 to $3.88, assuming the 2017 weighted-average exchange rate of 112.16 yen to the dollar. For the third quarter, Aflac expects adjusted earnings of 87 cents to $1.02 per share if the yen averages 110 to 115 to the dollar.

The insurer continues to anticipate share repurchases of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion in 2018.

Shares of Aflac closed Thursday trading at $44.41, up 1.4%.

Company website: https://www.aflac.com/

Write to Jennifer Tershak at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFLAC
07/26AFLAC : 2Q Net, Revenue Rise on Strong Performance in U.S., Japan
DJ
07/26AFLAC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26AFLAC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26AFLAC INCORPORATED : Announces Second Quarter Results, Upwardly Revises 2018 Adj..
PR
07/19AFLAC INCORPORATED : to Release Second Quarter Results on July 26, 2018
PR
06/25AFLAC : Recognized as One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies
PU
06/11AFLAC : Breakfast Technical Briefing on Aflac and Three Other Additional Insuran..
AC
05/22AFLAC PRESENTS MY SPECIAL AFLAC DUCK : An Atlantic Forum
PU
05/22AFLAC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17AFLAC : Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today's Cancer Patie..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26AFLAC declares $0.26 dividend 
07/26MORE ON AFLAC Q2 : Year forecast raised on strong H1 
07/26AFLAC beats by $0.08, beats on revenue 
07/25Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 877 M
EBIT 2018 4 398 M
Net income 2018 2 983 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 11,44
P/E ratio 2019 10,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 33 816 M
Chart AFLAC
Duration : Period :
Aflac Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFLAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 46,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Virgil R. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick John Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Wayne Johnson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC-0.25%33 816
PRUDENTIAL-7.98%61 494
AXA-15.34%59 913
METLIFE-11.55%45 652
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-15.66%41 223
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.35%36 245
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.