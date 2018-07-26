Aflac : 2Q Net, Revenue Rise on Strong Performance in U.S., Japan

By Jennifer Tershak



Insurance company Aflac Inc. (AFL) said second-quarter profit and revenue rose on strength in its Japan and U.S. operations. It also raised its 2018 adjusted earning-per-share guidance.

Aflac reported second-quarter revenue of $5.59 billion and net income of $832 million, or $1.07 a share.

The results were an improvement from the prior-year quarter when the company had revenue of $5.43 billion on earnings of $713 million, or 89 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 16.3%, to $1.07, in the quarter, largely reflecting favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate.

Analysts expected sales of $5.5 billion and earnings per share of 99 cents, according to FactSet.

Aflac, which is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., said total investments and cash at the second quarter were $127.9 billion and shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $30.94 per share.

"We are pleased that our second quarter results in both Japan and the United States reflected solid performance overall and advanced our progress toward achieving the company's objectives for 2018," said Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Amos in a prepared statement.

Aflac also said it is raising its 2018 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $3.90 to $4.06 from $3.72 to $3.88, assuming the 2017 weighted-average exchange rate of 112.16 yen to the dollar. For the third quarter, Aflac expects adjusted earnings of 87 cents to $1.02 per share if the yen averages 110 to 115 to the dollar.

The insurer continues to anticipate share repurchases of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion in 2018.

Shares of Aflac closed Thursday trading at $44.41, up 1.4%.

Company website: https://www.aflac.com/

Write to Jennifer Tershak at [email protected]