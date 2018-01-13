Aflac (AFL) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Aflac Incorporated; Encourages Recent Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
01/13/2018 | 04:01pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Aflac Incorporated, (NYSE: AFL) ("Aflac") and certain of its officers.

On January 11, 2018, The Intercept published an article entitled "Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company."  The article reported that "THE INSURANCE FIRM Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers, according to nine former employees." Among other issues, the article described "employees under pressure to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent, illegally 'bundling' policies, and issuing others to ineligible customers." The Intercept reported there were three previously unreported lawsuits, one of the allegations cited was, "earnings statement manipulation, by moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers."

Following this news, Aflac shares closed down 7.35%, on January 12, 2018.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Aflac shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-afl-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-aflac-incorporated-encourages-recent-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300582325.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
