Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac    AFL

AFLAC (AFL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aflac : AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Aflac Incorporated and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:06pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia on behalf of investors who purchased Aflac Incorporated ("Aflac") (NYSE: AFL) securities between February 27, 2013, and January 11, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aflac-incorporated?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aflac hired its sales associates under false promises of high compensation packages and work-life-balance; (ii) Aflac misclassified its employees as independent contractors to reduce costs associated with unemployment insurance taxes and employment benefits; (iii) Aflac manipulated its average weekly producer equivalent metric to fabricate growth; (iv) consequently, Aflac violated its Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility standards, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Aflac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Aflac you have until April 16, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aflac-incorporated?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFLAC
11:06pAFLAC : AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action ..
AC
03/12AFLAC : Pawar Law Group Reminds Aflac Incorporated Investors of Important April ..
AC
03/10AFLAC : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated
PR
03/09AFLAC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed the Complaint on Behalf..
AC
03/07AFLAC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed a Complaint on Behalf o..
AC
03/06AFLAC : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Aga..
AC
03/05AFLAC INCORPORATED : Presentation Available for On-Demand Viewing at VirtualInve..
PR
03/02AFLAC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securit..
AC
03/02AFLAC : The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Beh..
AC
03/01AFLAC : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08AFLAC (AFL) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Con.. 
03/07THE BEST DRIP STOCKS : 15 No-Fee DRIP Dividend Aristocrats (Video) 
03/05DIVIDEND ARISTOCRAT PERFORMANCE : February 2018 
03/05Senior Housing Properties Trust's Yield Is A Red Flag - Cramer's Lightning Ro.. 
03/02My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 42 Holdings, 5 Buys, 4 Sells 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 665 M
EBIT 2018 2 834 M
Net income 2018 2 821 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 12,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 35 726 M
Chart AFLAC
Duration : Period :
Aflac Technical Analysis Chart | AFL | US0010551028 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AFLAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 91,6 $
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kriss Cloninger President & Director
Virgil R. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick John Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC3.47%35 726
AXA-8.61%67 590
PRUDENTIAL-3.04%66 372
METLIFE-7.00%50 342
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 374
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.94%37 313
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.