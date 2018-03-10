Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac    AFL

AFLAC (AFL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aflac : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 01:16am CET

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Aflac Incorporated ("Aflac" or the "Company") (NYSE: AFL) securities between February 27, 2013 and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Aflac shareholders may, no later than April 16, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.  If you purchased shares of Aflac and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aflac hired its sales associates under false promises of high compensation packages and work-life balance; (2) Aflac misclassified its employees as independent contractors to reduce costs associated with unemployment insurance taxes and employment benefits; (3) Aflac manipulated its average weekly producer equivalent metric to fabricate growth; (4) consequently, Aflac violated its Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility standards; and (5) as a result, Aflac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than April 16, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff."  Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here.  For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:
RM LAW, P.C.
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
[email protected] 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-aflac-incorporated-300611726.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFLAC
01:16aAFLAC : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated
PR
03/09AFLAC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed the Complaint on Behalf..
AC
03/07AFLAC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed a Complaint on Behalf o..
AC
03/06AFLAC : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Aga..
AC
03/05AFLAC INCORPORATED : Presentation Available for On-Demand Viewing at VirtualInve..
PR
03/02AFLAC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securit..
AC
03/02AFLAC : The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Beh..
AC
03/01AFLAC : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding ..
AC
03/01AFLAC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Filed the Complaint on Behal..
AC
03/01AFLAC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action La..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08AFLAC (AFL) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Con.. 
03/07THE BEST DRIP STOCKS : 15 No-Fee DRIP Dividend Aristocrats (Video) 
03/05DIVIDEND ARISTOCRAT PERFORMANCE : February 2018 
03/05Senior Housing Properties Trust's Yield Is A Red Flag - Cramer's Lightning Ro.. 
03/02My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 42 Holdings, 5 Buys, 4 Sells 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.