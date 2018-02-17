Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac    AFL

AFLAC (AFL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aflac : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Aflac Incorporated And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 05:06pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aflac Incorporated (''Aflac'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: AFL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/schall.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 27, 2013 and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 16, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or Sherin Mahdavian of The Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at schallfirm.com or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to disclose that: (1) Aflac hired its sales associates under false promises of high compensation packages and work-life balance; (2) Aflac misclassified its employees as independent contractors to reduce costs associated with unemployment insurance taxes and employment benefits; (3) Aflac manipulated its average weekly producer equivalent metric to fabricate growth; (4) consequently, Aflac violated its Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility standards; and (5) as a result, Aflac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company dropped causing investors harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFLAC
05:06pAFLAC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action La..
AC
02/16AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Invo..
BU
02/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
02/15AFL LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Aflac Incorporated Investors of Importa..
BU
02/15AFLAC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securitie..
AC
02/15AFLAC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
BU
02/15AFLAC : Lands Placement on Fortune's 100 Best Places to Work For List for 20th C..
PU
02/14AFLAC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alfa..
AC
02/14SCOTT+SCOTT, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securit..
BU
02/14AFLAC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action La..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16AFLAC (AFL) Presents At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Insurance Conferen.. 
02/15Upcoming Dividends; 40 Companies, 10 Increases, 5 Double-Digit Increases 
02/14Aflac Incorporated announces 2-for-1 stock split in form of a stock dividend 
02/13Aflac approves 2-for-1 stock split 
02/1210 Dividend Growth Stocks For February 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 618 M
EBIT 2018 2 834 M
Net income 2018 2 821 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 11,93
P/E ratio 2019 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 34 762 M
Chart AFLAC
Duration : Period :
Aflac Technical Analysis Chart | AFL | US0010551028 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AFLAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,2 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kriss Cloninger President & Director
Virgil R. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick John Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC-0.15%34 762
AXA1.88%76 643
PRUDENTIAL-4.22%66 740
METLIFE-7.63%49 142
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-3.23%47 178
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-4.77%39 514
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.