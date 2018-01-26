The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2018, The Intercept published an article entitled “Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company.” Citing “interviews with multiple current and former employees, as well as three previously unreported lawsuits,” the article reported that “Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers.” Among the allegations, the article suggests Aflac employees were pressured “to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent” and to engage in illegal bundling policies. In addition, the article suggests that whistleblowers faced retaliation and that the Company engaged in earnings statement manipulation “moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers.” On this news, Aflac’s share price has fallen sharply during intra-day trading on January 12, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Aflac and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/AFL-Info-Request-Form-253.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

