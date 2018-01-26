The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) concerning possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On January 11, 2018, The Intercept published an article entitled “Behind
the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every
Aspect of Company.” Citing “interviews with multiple current and former
employees, as well as three previously unreported lawsuits,” the article
reported that “Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting,
and deceived shareholders and customers.” Among the allegations, the
article suggests Aflac employees were pressured “to meet sales goals
selling policies without customer authorization or consent” and to
engage in illegal bundling policies. In addition, the article suggests
that whistleblowers faced retaliation and that the Company engaged in
earnings statement manipulation “moving sales earned in certain weeks
into different quarters to hit numbers.” On this news, Aflac’s share
price has fallen sharply during intra-day trading on January 12, 2018.
If you suffered a loss in Aflac and wish to obtain additional
information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at
212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/AFL-Info-Request-Form-253.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
