Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac    AFL

AFLAC (AFL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:17pm CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2018, The Intercept published an article entitled “Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company.” Citing “interviews with multiple current and former employees, as well as three previously unreported lawsuits,” the article reported that “Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers.” Among the allegations, the article suggests Aflac employees were pressured “to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent” and to engage in illegal bundling policies. In addition, the article suggests that whistleblowers faced retaliation and that the Company engaged in earnings statement manipulation “moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers.” On this news, Aflac’s share price has fallen sharply during intra-day trading on January 12, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Aflac and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/AFL-Info-Request-Form-253.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFLAC
08:17p THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
01:35a GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aflac Incorpo..
01/25 AFLAC : Statement from Aflac Incorporated regarding recent false allegations
01/25 AFLAC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Po..
01/24 AFLAC INCORPORATED : to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 31, 2018
01/24 AFLAC : Announces 'Long Live Music' Experience in Partnership with Daybreaker to..
01/19 AFLAC : Named to Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies for 17th Year
01/19 AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Inv..
01/19 AFLAC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aflac I..
01/18 AFL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation In..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24 DIVIDEND GROWTH CHECK-UP : 2017
01/22 Dividend Aristocrats In A Rising Rate Environment
01/18 The 1% Dividend Growth Model Portfolio Will Break The Mold And Transform Opin..
01/16 It's Time For The Next Generation Dividend Growth Model Portfolio
01/16 Aflac posts special committee report; shares bounce 2%
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 21 511 M
EBIT 2017 2 920 M
Net income 2017 2 585 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,95%
P/E ratio 2017 13,74
P/E ratio 2018 12,82
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capitalization 35 155 M
Chart AFLAC
Duration : Period :
Aflac Technical Analysis Chart | AFL | US0010551028 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AFLAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 89,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kriss Cloninger President & Director
Virgil R. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick John Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC0.74%35 155
AXA9.08%81 446
PRUDENTIAL0.55%70 470
METLIFE7.00%56 824
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL8.57%53 538
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.2.10%42 952
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.