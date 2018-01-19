Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  African Energy Resources (Guernsey) Ltd.    AFR   AU000000AFR6

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

African Energy Resources Guernsey : Botswana Stock Exchange Delisting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:14am CET

19 January 2018

BOTSWANA STOCK EXCHANGE DELISTING

African Energy Resources Limited ("Company") has been listed on the venture capital board of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) since October 2011. There are currently 22 shareholders holding less than 0.3% of the Company's shares on issue.

Whilst the Company continues to pursue the development of the Sese JV Coal and Power Project, the Directors formed the view that the administrative costs and related obligations associated with maintaining the BSE listing are no longer justifiable and shareholders subsequently voted in favour of a delisting from the BSE at the AGM on 22 November 2017.

A circular to holders of the Company's shares on the BSE will be released on 19 January 2018 setting out the options available to them with regard to the delisting. The delisting is expected to be completed on or about 16 February 2018 at which time shareholdings that remain on the BSE register will be transferred to the ASX Register.

Affected shareholders should contact Corpserve Botswana to assist with any queries or instructions in relation to the delisting.

Following the delisting, queries or instructions should be directed to the Company or to the ASX share registrar, Link Market Services.

For any further information, please contact the Company directly on +618 6465 5500.

For and on behalf of the Board

African Energy Resources Limited published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES (
07:14a AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Botswana Stock Exchange Delisting
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : GoviEx Completes Acquisition of African Ener..
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : September Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ..
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Stateme..
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Full Year Statutory Accounts
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Change in substantial holding
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Sese JV Update and Share Placement
2017 GOVIEX URANIUM : Announces Zambian Competition and Consumer Protection Commissio..
2017 AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Presentation to 121 Mining Investment London..
More news
Chart AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES (
Duration : Period :
African Energy Resources ( Technical Analysis Chart | AFR | AU000000AFR6 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Frazer Tabeart Managing Director & Executive Director
Alasdair Campbell Cooke Executive Chairman
Gregory William Fry Executive Director
Valentine Chitalu Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip David Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES (GUERNSEY) LTD.-7.69%18
GLENCORE4.36%80 527
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.55%69 188
COAL INDIA11.39%28 301
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD8.82%13 646
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY6.99%10 611
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.