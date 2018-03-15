AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) (the “Company”) announced
today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.475 per
common share for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on
April 30, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on
March 29, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2018.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust
that invests in, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of
residential and commercial mortgage assets, other real estate-related
securities and financial assets. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is
externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary
of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that
specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional
information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005976/en/