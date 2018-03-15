AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.475 per common share for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2018.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005976/en/