AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“MITT” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
MITT) today reported financial results for the quarter-ended June 30,
2018. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that
opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of
Agency RMBS and Credit Investments, which include our Residential
Investments, Commercial Investments and ABS Investments.
SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Common dividend increase of 5.3% to $0.50 per common share(1)
$0.17 of Net Income/(Loss) per diluted common share(1)
$0.55 of Core Earnings per diluted common share(1)
Includes de minimus retrospective adjustment
0.8% economic return on equity for the quarter, 3.2% annualized(2)
$18.98 book value per share(1) as of June 30, 2018,
inclusive of our current quarter $0.50 common dividend
Book value decreased $(0.34) or (1.8)% from the prior quarter
primarily due to:
Modest rise in interest rates given positive duration gap
Acquisition and securitization expenses related to residential
whole loans
Spread widening in mortgage derivatives
Underperformance of specified pools versus TBA
Book value increased approximately 2% in July due to an increase
in the value of our credit portfolio
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Summary of Operating Results:
GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$
4.9mm
$
4.8mm
GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders, per diluted
common share (1)
$
0.17
$
0.17
Non-GAAP-Results:
Core Earnings*
$
16.5mm
$
15.4mm
Core Earnings, per diluted common share (1)
$
0.59
$
0.55
*For a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to Core Earnings,
refer to the Reconciliation of Core Earnings at the end of this
press release.
MANAGEMENT REMARKS
“We are pleased with MITT’s performance during the second quarter, as
MITT increased its quarterly dividend 5.3% to $0.50 and MITT produced
core earnings above the dividend,” said Chief Executive Officer, David
Roberts. “During the quarter, MITT acquired a pool of primarily
re-performing mortgage loans and securitized residential whole loans.
MITT continues to leverage the expertise and experience of the Angelo,
Gordon platform to source residential credit assets. Subsequent to
quarter-end, in the month of July, MITT’s book value increased
approximately 2% due to an increase in the value of our credit
portfolio.”
“During the second quarter, Agency MBS spreads were stable as demand for
the sector remained robust, supply was manageable, and interest rate
volatility was muted,” said Chief Investment Officer, T.J.
Durkin. “Spread performance was mixed across mortgage sectors, with
legacy RMBS spreads relatively flat by quarter-end and spread-tiering in
the CRT sector. Against this backdrop, we continue to take advantage of
a wide range of opportunities at attractive risk-adjusted returns.”
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
$3.6 billion investment portfolio as of June 30, 2018 as compared to
the $3.8 billion investment portfolio as of March 31, 2018(3) (4)
Decrease in portfolio size due to securitization of whole loans
and sales and payoffs of commercial investments
2.71% Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) as of June 30, 2018(5)
Net Interest Margin remained stable during the quarter
4.4x “At Risk” Leverage as of June 30, 2018(6)
6.4% constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) on the Agency RMBS investment
portfolio for the second quarter(7)
Duration gap was approximately 1.08 years as of June 30, 2018(8)
SECOND QUARTER ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
Description
Purchased
(Sold/Payoff)
Net Activity
30 Year Fixed Rate
$438.1
($467.2)
($29.1)
Inverse Interest Only
12.6
(4.3)
8.3
Interest Only
14.3
-
14.3
Fixed Rate 30 Year TBA
328.5
(305.6)
22.9
Total Agency RMBS
793.5
(777.1)
16.4
Prime
-
(5.1)
(5.1)
Credit Risk Transfer
2.3
(1.6)
0.7
Residential Whole Loans
122.2
(30.9)
91.3
Total Residential Investments
124.5
(37.6)
86.9
CMBS
26.1
(47.3)
(21.2)
Freddie Mac K-Series
-
(0.8)
(0.8)
CMBS Interest Only
-
(4.7)
(4.7)
Commercial Whole Loans
-
(14.5)
(14.5)
Total Commercial Investments
26.1
(67.3)
(41.2)
Total ABS
0.8
-
0.8
Total Q2 Activity
$944.9
($882.0)
$62.9
Note: The chart above is based on trade date.
Acquired a pool of primarily re-performing mortgage loans, investing
$18.8 mm of equity
Payoffs and sales of commercial investments returned $17.2 mm of
equity, which was primarily reinvested in a commercial whole loan at
the end of July
MITT, along with another Angelo, Gordon fund, participated in a term
securitization in June which refinanced re-performing mortgage loans
from repo into lower cost, fixed rate, non-recourse long-term
financing, returning $12.7 million of equity
The Company maintained exposure to the securitization through an
interest in the subordinated tranches as well as through its
ownership of the vertical risk retention portion of the
securitization
KEY STATISTICS
($ in millions)
June 30, 2018
Investment portfolio(3) (4)
$
3,645.5
Repurchase agreements(4)
2,719.4
Total Financing(6)
3,040.5
Stockholders' equity
696.6
GAAP Leverage
4.0x
"At Risk" Leverage(6)
4.4x
Yield on investment portfolio(9)
5.08%
Cost of funds(10)
2.37%
Net interest margin(5)
2.71%
Management fees(11)
1.37%
Other operating expenses(12)
1.98%
Book value, per share(1)
$
18.98
Undistributed taxable income, per share(1) (13)
1.57
Dividend, per share(1)
0.50
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
The following summarizes the Company’s investment portfolio as of June
30, 2018(3) (4):
($ in millions)
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
Allocated Equity(15)
WA Yield(9)
Funding Cost*
Net Interest Margin*
Leverage Ratio**
Agency RMBS
$
2,267.4
$
2,241.4
$
285.5
3.7%
2.1%
1.6%
7.1x
Residential Investments
989.3
1,046.7
254.9
6.7%
3.5%
3.2%
3.2x
Commercial Investments
319.1
319.6
137.2
8.0%
3.4%
4.6%
1.3x
ABS
37.3
37.8
19.0
9.0%
3.6%
5.4%
1.0x
Total
$
3,613.1
$
3,645.5
$
696.6
5.1%
2.4%
2.7%
4.4x
*Funding cost and NIM shown in each investment category line
exclude the costs of our interest rate hedges, however these costs
are included in the total funding cost and NIM lines. The total
funding cost and NIM lines excluding the cost of our interest rate
hedges would be 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively.
**The leverage ratio on Agency RMBS includes any net receivables
on TBA. The leverage ratio by type of investment is calculated
based on allocated equity.
Note: The chart above includes fair value of $0.9mm of Agency
RMBS, $131.5 mm of Residential Investments and $66.1 mm of
Commercial Investments that are included in the “Investments in
debt and equity of affiliates” line item on our consolidated
balance sheet. These items, inclusive of our investment in AG Arc
LLC(14) and other items, net to $129.4 mm which is
included in the “Investments in debt and equity of affiliates”
line item on our GAAP Balance Sheet.
Premiums and discounts associated with purchases of the Company's
securities are amortized or accreted into interest income over the
estimated life of such securities, using the effective yield method. The
Company recorded a de minimus retrospective adjustment due to the change
in projected cash flows on its Agency RMBS, excluding interest-only
securities and TBAs. Since the cost basis of the Company's Agency RMBS
securities, excluding interest-only securities and TBAs, exceeds the
underlying principal balance by 2.8% as of June 30, 2018, slower actual
and projected prepayments can have a meaningful positive impact, while
faster actual or projected prepayments can have a meaningful negative
impact, on the Company's asset yields.
FINANCING AND HEDGING ACTIVITIES
The Company, either directly or through its equity method investments in
affiliates, had master repurchase agreements with 40 counterparties,
under which it had debt outstanding with 29 counterparties as of June
30, 2018. The weighted average funding cost was 2.1% for Agency RMBS and
3.4% for Credit Investments. The investment portfolio is financed with
repurchase agreements as of June 30, 2018 as summarized below:
($ in millions)
Agency
Credit
Maturing Within:*
Amount Outstanding
WA Funding Cost
Amount Outstanding
WA Funding Cost
Overnight
$
110.7
2.3%
$
-
-
30 Days or Less
1,155.1
2.1%
636.0
3.2%
31-60 Days
314.1
2.2%
106.0
3.5%
61-90 Days
132.6
2.1%
62.5
4.1%
Greater than 180 Days
-
-
202.4
4.0%
Total / Weighted Average
$
1,712.5
2.1%
$
1,006.9
3.4%
*Numbers in table above do not include securitized debt of $14.0
million.
Note: Our weighted average days to maturity is 58 days and our
weighted average original days to maturity is 116 days.
The Company’s hedge portfolio as of June 30, 2018 is summarized as
follows:
($ in millions)
Notional
Duration(8)
Interest Rate Swaps
($2,396.0)
(2.80)
Swaptions
(250.0)
(0.11)
U.S. Treasury Futures, net
(20.0)
(0.04)
Total
($2,666.0)
(2.95)
The Company’s interest rate swaps as of June 30, 2018 are summarized as
follows:
($ in millions)
Maturity
Notional Amount
Weighted Average Pay- Fixed Rate
Weighted Average Receive-Variable Rate*
Weighted Average Years to Maturity
2019
$
170.0
1.36%
2.34%
1.38
2020
540.0
1.64%
2.34%
1.88
2022
653.0
1.90%
2.34%
4.10
2023
149.0
2.94%
2.35%
4.90
2024
230.0
2.06%
2.33%
6.00
2025
125.0
2.87%
2.34%
6.88
2026
75.0
2.12%
2.33%
8.39
2027
264.0
2.35%
2.34%
9.19
2028
190.0
2.94%
2.34%
9.79
Total/Wtd Avg
$
2,396.0
2.07%
2.34%
4.93
* 100% of our receive variable interest rate swap notional resets
quarterly based on three-month LIBOR.
TAXABLE INCOME
The primary differences between taxable income and GAAP net income
include (i) unrealized gains and losses associated with investment and
derivative portfolios which are marked-to-market in current income for
GAAP purposes, but excluded from taxable income until realized or
settled, (ii) temporary differences related to amortization of premiums
and discounts paid on investments, (iii) the timing and amount of
deductions related to stock-based compensation, (iv) temporary
differences related to the recognition of certain terminated investments
and derivatives and (v) taxes. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had
estimated undistributed taxable income of approximately $1.57 per share.(1)
(13)
DIVIDEND
On June 18, 2018, the Company’s board of directors declared a second
quarter dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock that was paid on
July 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.
On May 15, 2018, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.51563 per share on its 8.25% Series A Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock and a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share
on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The
preferred distributions were paid on June 18, 2018 to stockholders of
record as of May 31, 2018.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust
that invests in, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of
residential and commercial mortgage assets, other real estate-related
securities and financial assets. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is
externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary
of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that
specializes in alternative investment activities.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.agmit.com.
ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO.
Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership
founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $28
billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies.
Angelo, Gordon has over 450 employees, including more than 170
investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices
in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Real estate securities, at fair value:
Agency - $1,818,202,310 and $2,126,135,420 pledged as collateral,
respectively
$
2,044,789,802
$
2,247,161,035
Non-Agency - $799,315,479 and $976,071,673 pledged as collateral,
respectively
821,946,929
1,004,255,658
ABS - $24,510,960 and $30,832,553 pledged as collateral, respectively
37,755,352
40,957,553
CMBS - $205,848,907 and $211,179,945 pledged as collateral,
respectively
210,335,164
220,168,505
Residential mortgage loans, at fair value - $90,133,713 and
$15,860,583 pledged as collateral, respectively
93,129,269
18,889,693
Commercial loans, at fair value - $32,800,000 pledged as collateral
43,216,666
57,520,646
Investments in debt and equity of affiliates
129,378,242
99,696,347
Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
29,281,765
5,083,514
Cash and cash equivalents
31,145,470
15,199,655
Restricted cash
50,980,839
37,615,281
Interest receivable
12,156,133
12,607,386
Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements
-
24,671,320
Derivative assets, at fair value
4,222,706
2,127,070
Other assets
2,582,919
2,491,201
Due from broker
1,563,968
850,514
Total Assets
$
3,512,485,224
$
3,789,295,378
Liabilities
Repurchase agreements
$
2,634,181,881
$
3,004,407,018
Securitized debt, at fair value
13,984,245
16,477,801
Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase
agreements, at fair value
-
24,379,356
Payable on unsettled trades
134,597,154
2,418,710
Interest payable
7,193,331
5,225,940
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
625,990
450,208
Dividend payable
14,100,464
13,391,457
Due to affiliates
4,035,705
4,258,074
Accrued expenses
1,316,664
790,271
Taxes payable
923,448
1,545,448
Due to broker
4,968,236
1,691,888
Total Liabilities
2,815,927,118
3,075,036,171
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized:
8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 2,070,000
shares issued and outstanding ($51,750,000 aggregate
liquidation preference)
49,920,772
49,920,772
8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 4,600,000
shares issued and outstanding ($115,000,000 aggregate
liquidation preference)
111,293,233
111,293,233
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares of
common stock authorized and 28,200,928 and 28,192,541 shares
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
respectively
282,011
281,927
Additional paid-in capital
585,641,670
585,530,292
Retained earnings/(deficit)
(50,579,580
)
(32,767,017
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
696,558,106
714,259,207
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
$
3,512,485,224
$
3,789,295,378
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
36,011,375
$
31,220,535
Interest expense
16,270,821
10,201,393
19,740,554
21,019,142
Other Income/(Loss)
Net realized gain/(loss)
(11,059,686
)
(10,121,477
)
Realized gain/(loss) on periodic interest settlements of derivative
instruments, net
1,261,684
(1,857,542
)
Unrealized gain/(loss) on real estate securities and loans, net
(578,375
)
25,546,552
Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative and other instruments, net
4,781,276
1,927,169
Other income
20,131
3,845
(5,574,970
)
15,498,547
Expenses
Management fee to affiliate
2,386,669
2,443,780
Other operating expenses
3,442,611
2,851,353
Servicing fees
22,178
86,001
Equity based compensation to affiliate
93,948
87,540
Excise tax
375,000
375,000
6,320,406
5,843,674
Income/(loss) before equity in earnings/(loss) from affiliates
7,845,178
30,674,015
Equity in earnings/(loss) from affiliates
322,967
2,497,116
Net Income/(Loss)
8,168,145
33,171,131
Dividends on preferred stock
3,367,354
3,367,354
Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$
4,800,791
$
29,803,777
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share of Common Stock
Basic
$
0.17
$
1.08
Diluted
$
0.17
$
1.07
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
Basic
28,200,928
27,724,183
Diluted
28,228,070
27,731,325
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
This press release contains Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure.
Our presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to
similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different
calculations. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered a
substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in
accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations
from these results should be carefully evaluated.
We define core earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as Net
Income/(loss) available to common stockholders excluding (i) unrealized
and realized gains/(losses) on the sale or termination of securities and
the related tax expense/benefit or disposition expense, if any, on such
sale or termination, including investments held in affiliated entities
and derivatives and, beginning with Q2 2018, (ii) any transaction or
termination related expenses. Management considers transaction related
expenses to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition and do
not view them as being part of its core operations. As defined, Core
Earnings include the net interest and other income earned on these
investments on a yield adjusted basis, including TBA dollar roll income
or any other investment activity that may earn or pay net interest or
its economic equivalent. One of our objectives is to generate net income
from net interest margin on the portfolio, and management uses Core
Earnings to help measure this objective. Management believes that this
non-GAAP measure, when considered with our GAAP financials, provides
supplemental information useful for investors in evaluating our results
of operations. This metric, in conjunction with related GAAP measures,
provides greater transparency into the information used by our
management in its financial and operational decision-making.
A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income/(loss) available to common
stockholders to Core Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2018
and the three months ended June 30, 2017 is set forth below:
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Net Income/(loss) available to common stockholders
$
4.8
$
29.8
Add (Deduct):
Net realized (gain)/loss
11.1
10.1
Dollar roll income
0.7
0.7
Equity in (earnings)/loss from affiliates
(0.3
)
(2.5
)
Net interest income and expenses from equity method investments*
2.1
2.2
Transaction related expenses**
1.2
-
Unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate securities and loans, net
0.6
(25.5
)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative and other instruments, net
(4.8
)
(1.9
)
Core Earnings
$
15.4
$
12.9
Core Earnings, per Diluted Share
$
0.55
$
0.47
*For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recognized $(0.1)
million or $(0.00) per diluted share of net income/(loss)
attributed to our investment in AG Arc.(14) For the
three months ended June 30, 2017, we recognized $0.2 million or
$0.01 per diluted share of net income/(loss) attributed to our
investment in AG Arc.(14)
**For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the amount of
transaction related expenses were $0.1 million and did not have a
material impact on core earnings for the period.
Footnotes
(1) Diluted per share figures are calculated using weighted average
outstanding shares in accordance with GAAP. Per share figures are
calculated using a denominator of all outstanding common shares
including all shares granted to our Manager and our independent
directors under our equity incentive plans as of quarter-end. Book
value uses stockholders’ equity less net proceeds of the Company’s
8.25% Series A and 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred
Stock as the numerator.
(2) The economic return on equity for the quarter represents the
change in book value per share from March 31, 2018 to June 30, 2018,
plus the common dividends declared over that period, divided by book
value per share as of March 31, 2018. The annualized economic return
on equity is the quarterly return on equity multiplied by four.
(3) The investment portfolio at period end is calculated by summing
the fair market value of our Agency RMBS, any long positions in
TBAs, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS
Investments, including securities and mortgage loans owned through
investments in affiliates, exclusive of AG Arc LLC. Refer to
footnote (4) for more information on the GAAP accounting for certain
items included in our investment portfolio. See footnote (14) for
further details on AG Arc LLC.
(4) Generally, when we purchase a security and employ leverage, the
security is included in our assets and the leverage is reflected in
our liabilities on our consolidated balance sheet as either
“Repurchase agreements” or “Securitized debt, at fair value.”
Throughout this press release where we disclose our investment
portfolio and the related financing, we have presented this
information inclusive of (i) unconsolidated ownership interests in
affiliates that are accounted for under GAAP using the equity method
and (ii) long positions in TBAs, which are accounted for as
derivatives under GAAP. This press release excludes investments
through AG Arc LLC unless otherwise noted. This presentation of our
investment portfolio is consistent with how our management evaluates
the business, and we believe this presentation, when considered with
the GAAP presentation, provides supplemental information useful for
investors in evaluating our investment portfolio and financial
condition. See footnote (14) for further details on AG Arc LLC.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated by subtracting the weighted
average cost of funds from the weighted average yield for the
Company’s investment portfolio, which excludes cash held by the
Company. See footnotes (9) and (10) for further detail. Net interest
margin also excludes any net TBA position.
(6) “At Risk” Leverage is calculated by dividing total financing
including any net TBA position by our GAAP stockholders’ equity at
quarter-end. Total financing at quarter-end includes repurchase
agreements inclusive of repurchase agreements through affiliated
entities, exclusive of any financing utilized through AG Arc LLC,
plus the payable on all unsettled buys less the financing on all
unsettled sells, securitized debt and any net TBA position (at
cost). Total financing excludes any repurchase agreements and
unsettled trades on U.S. Treasuries.
(7) This represents the weighted average monthly CPRs published
during the quarter for our in-place portfolio during the same
period. Any net TBA position is excluded from the CPR calculation.
(8) The Company estimates duration based on third-party models.
Different models and methodologies can produce different effective
duration estimates for the same securities.
(9) The yield on our investment portfolio represents an effective
interest rate, which utilizes all estimates of future cash flows and
adjusts for actual prepayment and cash flow activity as of
quarter-end. This calculation excludes cash held by the Company and
excludes any net TBA position. The calculation of weighted average
yield is weighted based on fair value.
(10) The cost of funds at quarter-end is calculated as the sum of
(i) the weighted average funding costs on total financing
outstanding at quarter-end and (ii) the weighted average of the net
pay rate on our interest rate swaps, the net receive rate on our
Treasury long positions, the net pay rate on our Treasury short
positions, and the net receivable rate on our IO index derivatives,
if any. Both elements of the cost of funds at quarter-end are
weighted by the outstanding repurchase agreements and securitized
debt outstanding at quarter-end, excluding repurchase agreements
associated with U.S. Treasury positions. The cost of funds excludes
any net TBA position.
(11) The management fee percentage at quarter-end is calculated by
annualizing management fees recorded during the quarter and dividing
by quarter-end stockholders’ equity.
(12) The other operating expenses percentage at quarter-end was
calculated by annualizing other operating expenses recorded during
the quarter and dividing by our quarter-end stockholders’ equity.
(13) This estimate of undistributed taxable income per share
represents the total estimated undistributed taxable income as of
quarter-end. Undistributed taxable income is based on current
estimates and projections. As a result, the actual amount is not
finalized until we file our annual tax return, typically in October
of the following year.
(14) The Company invests in Arc Home LLC through AG Arc LLC, one of
its indirect subsidiaries.
(15) The Company allocates its equity by investment using the fair
market value of its investment portfolio, less any associated
leverage, inclusive of any long TBA position (at cost). The Company
allocates all non-investment portfolio related items based on their
respective characteristics in order to sum to the Company’s
stockholders’ equity per the consolidated balance sheets. The
Company’s equity allocation method is a non-GAAP methodology and may
not be comparable to similarly titled measures or concepts of other
companies, who may use different calculations.