AGCO : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference 2018

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and
distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced
today that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Industrials Conference 2018 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The
conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, at 3:40 p.m. GMT. Investors may
listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast
button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx.
The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and
distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions and supports more
productive farming through its full line of equipment and related
services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®,
Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision
technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is
headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3
billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com.
