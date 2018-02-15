Log in
AGCO CORPORATION (AGCO)
AGCO : to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference

02/15/2018

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2018. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 8:45 a.m. ET. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies and farm optimization services, and are distributed globally through a combination of approximately 4,200 independent dealers and distributors in approximately 150 countries. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 127 M
EBIT 2018 518 M
Net income 2018 292 M
Debt 2018 1 335 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,77
P/E ratio 2019 15,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 5 429 M
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | AGCO | US0010841023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Hendrikus Visser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-4.45%5 429
KOMATSU LTD-3.59%35 129
PACCAR-4.14%24 303
KUBOTA CORP-13.27%23 743
CNH INDUSTRIAL0.27%18 564
KION GROUP-5.11%10 055
