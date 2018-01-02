Log in
AGEAS (AGS)
Report
Ageas : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

01/02/2018 | 05:41pm CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 9 August 2017, Ageas reports the purchase of 89,000 Ageas shares on NYSE Euronext Brussels in the period from 25-12-2017 until 29-12-2017.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
25-12-2017 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00
26-12-2017 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00
27-12-2017 35,000 1,428,917 40.83 40.69 41.10
28-12-2017 30,000 1,222,260 40.74 40.58 40.96
29-12-2017 24,000 975,629 40.65 40.60 40.76
Total 89,000 3,626,806 40.75 40.58 41.10

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 21 August 2017, Ageas has bought back 1,924,024 shares for a total amount of EUR 77,248,845. This corresponds to 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 32 billion in 2016 (all figures at 100%).




Financials (€)
Sales 2017 11 391 M
EBIT 2017 1 164 M
Net income 2017 679 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,61%
P/E ratio 2017 12,51
P/E ratio 2018 10,20
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,73x
Capitalization 8 526 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,4 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
Antonio Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAS0.00%10 252
ALLIANZ0.00%101 382
CHUBB LTD0.00%67 837
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP0.00%53 560
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.00%46 071
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.0.00%41 538
