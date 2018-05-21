Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agile Therapeutics Inc    AGRX

AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC (AGRX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Agile Therapeutics Inc : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Agile Therapeutics and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Agile Therapeutics shares fell hard on Friday after traders pondered the future of the company's Twirla contraceptive Patch. The FDA had a concerning assessment on the patch and has already turned it down twice. Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were gaining higher in Friday trading despite any particular news. The company recently released second quarter financial results.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AGRX

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ARWR

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. shares were destroyed in Friday trading, closing the day down 72.40% on colossal volume compared to usual. The stock traded around 10.5 million shares compared to an average trading volume of about 110,000 shares. Shares hit a record low of 58 cents after it was revealed that the drug maker received negative feedback on its contraceptive patch, Twirla. The Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Twirla on two occasions and according to the FDA, there are still "significant concerns" about the adhesion properties of the patch. The FDA also has suggested that an independent advisory committee assess the drug as well. CEO Al Altomari stated, "In light of the feedback from the FDA, we also are re-evaluating our business plan to identify ways to extend our ability to fund the company's operations." Al Altomari said he "flat out" disagrees with the agency's feedback and expects to pursue a dispute resolution process with the FDA. He remarked, "Enough is enough. We need to go upstairs. We need a fresh set of eyes on this ... patches don't jump off women's bodies in the middle of the process."

Access RDI's Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AGRX

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares closed up almost 5% this past Friday on about 2 million shares traded. The stock hit a new high of $10.37 during intra-day trading. It was earlier in the month that the company released its fiscal 2018 second quarter results ended March 31, 2018. CEO Christopher R. Anzalone stated during the earnings call, "We view 2018 as a pivotal year in the application of Arrowhead innovation. We are operating at a very high level and have already brought 2 candidates, ARO-AAT and ARO-HBV, into the clinic. And we are on pace to advance 3 additional candidates to CTA filings by the end of calendar 2018." The company recently presented new preclinical data on its expanding pipeline of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases at the Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine? Scientific Sessions 2018 in San Francisco. The presentation included data on ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3. Arrowhead intends to file clinical trial applications (CTA) for ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3 before the end of the year.

Access RDI's Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ARWR

Our Actionable Research on Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC
02:05pAGILE THERAPEUTICS INC : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Agile Ther..
AC
05/18AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/18Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Regulatory Update on Twirla® (AG200-15) for..
GL
05/17AGILE THERAPEUTICS : New Phase III Data Show Agile Therapeutics' Low-Dose Patch ..
AQ
05/11AGILE THERAPEUTICS : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
05/07AGILE THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07AGILE THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/07AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/07Agile Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
05/04AGILE THERAPEUTICS,INC. (NASDAQ : AGRX) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Midday Gainers / Losers (05/18/2018) 
05/18HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 10 am (05/18/2018) 
05/18Agile Therapeutics down 76% on additional work needed for U.S. approval of Tw.. 
05/07Agile Therapeutics misses by $0.01 
03/12Agile Therapeutics misses by $0.05 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5,50 M
EBIT 2018 -25,6 M
Net income 2018 -27,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 15,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 85,6 M
Chart AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Agile Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AGRX | US00847L1008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,40 $
Spread / Average Target 828%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Altomari President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Coiante Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth Ijeoma Onyemelukwe Garner Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Abhijeet J. Lele Independent Director
William T. McKee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC-74.35%86
GILEAD SCIENCES-5.05%88 140
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.08%39 840
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.72%32 633
GENMAB23.23%12 171
BEIGENE LTD (ADR)99.09%10 130
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.