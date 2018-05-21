NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Agile Therapeutics shares fell hard on Friday after traders pondered the future of the company's Twirla contraceptive Patch. The FDA had a concerning assessment on the patch and has already turned it down twice. Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were gaining higher in Friday trading despite any particular news. The company recently released second quarter financial results.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. shares were destroyed in Friday trading, closing the day down 72.40% on colossal volume compared to usual. The stock traded around 10.5 million shares compared to an average trading volume of about 110,000 shares. Shares hit a record low of 58 cents after it was revealed that the drug maker received negative feedback on its contraceptive patch, Twirla. The Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Twirla on two occasions and according to the FDA, there are still "significant concerns" about the adhesion properties of the patch. The FDA also has suggested that an independent advisory committee assess the drug as well. CEO Al Altomari stated, "In light of the feedback from the FDA, we also are re-evaluating our business plan to identify ways to extend our ability to fund the company's operations." Al Altomari said he "flat out" disagrees with the agency's feedback and expects to pursue a dispute resolution process with the FDA. He remarked, "Enough is enough. We need to go upstairs. We need a fresh set of eyes on this ... patches don't jump off women's bodies in the middle of the process."

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares closed up almost 5% this past Friday on about 2 million shares traded. The stock hit a new high of $10.37 during intra-day trading. It was earlier in the month that the company released its fiscal 2018 second quarter results ended March 31, 2018. CEO Christopher R. Anzalone stated during the earnings call, "We view 2018 as a pivotal year in the application of Arrowhead innovation. We are operating at a very high level and have already brought 2 candidates, ARO-AAT and ARO-HBV, into the clinic. And we are on pace to advance 3 additional candidates to CTA filings by the end of calendar 2018." The company recently presented new preclinical data on its expanding pipeline of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases at the Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine? Scientific Sessions 2018 in San Francisco. The presentation included data on ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3. Arrowhead intends to file clinical trial applications (CTA) for ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3 before the end of the year.

