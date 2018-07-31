Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Agilent Technologies : Can a Blood Test Detect Skin Cancer?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

Australian researchers have developed the first blood test that can detect melanoma, a form of skin cancer. It can do so in the early stages and with a high degree of accuracy.

While melanoma only accounts for 1 percent of skin cancers, it causes the most skin cancer deaths. Early diagnosis is critical. 'Detecting the primary melanoma tumours at an early stage results in a 5-year survival rate as high as 99%,' the researchers write, 'whereas 5-year survival for late stage patients is only 15-20%.'

Your body produces antibodies in response to melanoma. The new test works by detecting those antibodies in your blood. In initial studies, the researchers successfully identified the presence of melanoma with 79 percent accuracy, and the absence of melanoma with 84 percent accuracy.

The researchers used Dako Cy3-rabbit anti-human igG (immunoglobulin G, a type of antibody) in developing their test. Dako, a global leader in pathology solutions, is now part of Agilent.

The researchers plan to conduct three more years of trials and hope to bring the test to 90 percent accuracy. If successful, the test could be approved for clinical use within five years.

For more information go to:

Disclaimer

Agilent Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
04:38pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Can a Blood Test Detect Skin Cancer?
PU
01:41pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : $24,518 Federal Contract Awarded to Agilent Technologies
AQ
01:05pFree Technical Research on Agilent Technologies and Three More Medical Resear..
AC
07/26AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : UK Border Force Deploys Agilent Resolve Handheld Raman Sy..
AQ
07/26AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : and Grabner Instruments Provide Innovative Mobile Testing..
AQ
07/26AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Food-borne Pathogens Are Getting Faster
PU
07/25AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Sustainability Leadership Award
AQ
07/24AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Wins More Awards
PU
07/24AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financi..
BU
07/24AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Sustainability Leadership Award; Business Intell..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Bionano Genomics Proposes Terms For IPO 
06/28Agilent Tech acquires ProZyme 
06/07Agilent (A) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/02STOCKS TO WATCH : Eyes On Apple's WWDC, SCOTUS And D.C. 
05/30Agilent to acquire Ultra Scientific 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 877 M
EBIT 2018 1 084 M
Net income 2018 411 M
Finance 2018 1 283 M
Yield 2018 0,93%
P/E ratio 2018 49,72
P/E ratio 2019 23,35
EV / Sales 2018 4,12x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 21 357 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Didier Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-3.49%21 357
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.51%94 144
DANAHER CORPORATION9.69%72 505
INTUITIVE SURGICAL37.83%59 702
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION36.22%47 369
ILLUMINA32.38%45 804
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.