AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Agilent Technologies : to Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc.

03/08/2018

Highlights:

  • Acquisition advances Agilent's growth strategy
  • Highly attractive business with robust growth track record and prospects
  • Combination strengthens customer value proposition with complementary technologies and solutions
  • Opportunity to accelerate expansion into adjacent businesses

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. (AATI), a provider of capillary electrophoresis-based (CE) solutions for fully-automated analysis of a range of molecules for $250 million in cash. This acquisition will enhance Agilent’s existing expertise and technology, while giving customers a more comprehensive set of solutions.

“This acquisition is another great example of Agilent effectively deploying our capital to create value for our customers and our shareholders. AATI’s complementary products strengthen our existing strong portfolio of solutions and provide further opportunities to accelerate our growth,” said Patrick Kaltenbach, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group.

Automated electrophoresis is a commonly used separation technique to analyze biomolecules such as nucleic acids (RNA and DNA), proteins, carbohydrates and small molecules. It has a broad range of applications and is used across a variety of industries segments including pharma and biopharma, academia and government, clinical and diagnostics, food, environmental and forensics, and chemical and energy.

AATI has developed compelling CE technologies that provide key advances in sensitivity and resolution to address a wide range of applications. AATI solutions are comprised of instruments, software and consumables aimed at simplifying complex workflows.

“Technology advances in genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics are driving growth and demand for innovative new solutions,” said Dr. Stefan Schuette, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Phase Separations Division. “The value of this acquisition is in the expanded capabilities for emerging applications that Agilent and AATI together can offer.”

“Each company brings expertise and a culture of innovation,” said Steven J. Lasky, Ph.D., AATI CEO. “I believe we will be able to serve customers better and provide even greater opportunities for our employees by joining Agilent.”

Founded in 1998, AATI is based in Ankeny, Iowa and employs 101 employees.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent’s future revenue, earnings and profitability; planned new products; market trends; the future demand for the company’s products and services; customer expectations; and revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2018. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of our customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that we are not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended January 31, 2018. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at www.agilent.com/go/news.


