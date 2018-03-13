AGNC Investment Corp. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share for March 2018 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $18.80 per Common Share as of February 28, 2018

Log in
03/13/2018 | 09:02pm CET

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock for March 2018. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of March 29, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2018.

The Company also announced today its estimated tangible net book value of $18.80 per common share as of February 28, 2018. The estimate of tangible net book value includes deductions for the Company's February 2018 dividend of $0.18 per common share, which was declared on February 13, 2018 with a February 28, 2018 record date.

The estimated tangible net book value is unaudited and has not been verified or reviewed by any third party. The Company's current estimate may also be materially different from its estimate as of February 28, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimate of tangible net book value.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected]

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance.  Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in the yield curve, changes in prepayment rates, the availability and terms of financing, changes in the market value of the Company's assets, general economic conditions, market conditions, conditions in the market for agency securities, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company.  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are included in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").  Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt or new information, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-018-per-common-share-for-march-2018-and-announces-estimated-tangible-net-book-value-of-1880-per-common-share-as-of-february-28-2018-300613306.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
