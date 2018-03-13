Log in
AGNC Investment Corp. : Declares First Quarter Dividend on Its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock

03/13/2018 | 09:02pm CET

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the first quarter 2018 on its 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCB) and 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN). 

Series

Ticker

Per Annum
Dividend
Rate

Dividend Per
Share

Payment Date

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

B

AGNCB

7.750%

$0.484375(1)

April 16, 2018

April 1, 2018

March 28, 2018

C

AGNCN

7.00%(2)

$0.43750(3)

April 16, 2018

April 1, 2018

March 28, 2018


(1) Per depositary share; each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock.
(2) The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.  
(3) Per depositary share; each depositary share represents 1/1,000th of an interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. 

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].       

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-first-quarter-dividend-on-its-series-b-and-series-c-preferred-stock-300613307.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
