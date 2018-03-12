AgroFresh’s Harvista Obtains Expanded Label for Cherry Crops

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that the label for its Harvista™ pre-harvest technology has been expanded for use on cherries at blossom time application. This proven technology that expands the harvest window for apple crops up to 21 days is now available to enhance the potential for increased yield and revenue for cherry growers.



“Our Harvista technology has been proven for years to enhance the fruit quality and value of apple crops, as well as additional benefits such as the ability to better manage weather challenges, and increased labor efficiency,” said Darrell Riddle, AgroFresh’s Harvista Account Leader, Pacific Northwest. “Now cherry growers will be able to benefit from Harvista with the potential for increased yield and higher revenue.”

When applied to cherry blossoms, Harvista technology interrupts the negative impacts of ethylene and allows more flowers to develop into fruitlets, thereby enhancing yield potential and driving revenue. Growers have reported significant impact on yield with two applications of Harvista at 10 percent and 50 percent of full bloom. For those orchards already using Harvista for their apple crops, self-application can be done with their existing Harvista sprayer kits.

Now is the time for cherry growers to improve the value of their 2018 cherry crops! Harvista is available immediately for first application at 10 percent of full bloom.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) is a global leader in delivering innovative food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. The company is empowering the food industry with Smarter Freshness, a range of integrated solutions designed to help growers, packers and retailers improve produce freshness and quality, reducing waste. AgroFresh’s solutions range from pre-harvest with Harvista™ and LandSpring™ to its marquis SmartFresh™ Quality System, which includes SmartFresh™, AdvanStore™ and ActiMist™, working together to maintain the quality of stored produce. AgroFresh has a controlling interest in TECNIDEX, a leading provider of post-harvest fungicides, waxes and biocides for the citrus market. Additionally, the company’s initial retail solution, RipeLock™, optimizes banana ripening for the benefit of retailers and consumers. AgroFresh has key products registered in over 45 countries, with approximately 3,000 direct customers and services over 25,000 storage rooms globally. For more information, please visit www.agrofresh.com.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

Media Contact:

Karen Higgins

Think3 Marketing, LLC

610-831-5723

[email protected]