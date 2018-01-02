Log in
Ahlers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/02/2018 | 11:20am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2018 / 11:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stella A.
Last name(s): Ahlers
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ahlers AG

b) LEI
529900W4D172NXB8WQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005009708

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.929 EUR 2964.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.9290 EUR 2964.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2017-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XFRA


02.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG
Elverdisser Straße 313
32052 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

39785  02.01.2018 


© EQS 2018
