AHOLD DELHAIZE (AD)

AHOLD DELHAIZE (AD)
01/23 08:30:00 am
18.9 EUR   -0.26%
08:01a Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
01/17 AHOLD DELHAIZE : Once again, Giant Food Stores named best grocery st..
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

01/23/2018 | 08:01am CET

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 23, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 2,033,752 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €18.49 per share for a total consideration of €37.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 6,151,272 common shares for a total consideration of €113.1 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 62 619 M
EBIT 2017 2 387 M
Net income 2017 1 503 M
Debt 2017 3 134 M
Yield 2017 3,24%
P/E ratio 2017 16,22
P/E ratio 2018 13,49
EV / Sales 2017 0,43x
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
Capitalization 23 627 M
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize Technical Analysis Chart | AD | NL0011794037 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,1 €
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dick Boer Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Mats Gustav Jansson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Gregory McGrath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.66%28 953
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.87%36 483
SYSCO CORPORATION4.08%33 134
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-0.88%28 495
KROGER8.27%26 115
TESCO-0.69%23 705
