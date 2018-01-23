Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 23, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 2,033,752 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €18.49 per share for a total consideration of €37.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 6,151,272 common shares for a total consideration of €113.1 million.