AIA GROUP LTD (1299)
AIA : Full-Year Net Profit up 47% at US$6.12 Billion; Beat Expectations

02/27/2018 | 01:19am CET

By Chester Yung

Asian insurance company AIA Group Ltd. (1299.HK) said Tuesday its net profit for the full year ended November rose a better-than-expected 47% from a year earlier, lifted by strong growth in the Hong Kong and China markets and higher investment returns amid volatile financial markets.

The pan-Asian insurer said its full-year net profit rose to US$6.12 billion from US$4.16 billion a year earlier, above the average forecast of US$5.34 billion by 16 analysts in a poll by FactSet. The firm's total revenue increased to US$38.33 billion from US$28.20 billion a year earlier.

The insurer's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--rose 28% to US$3.51 billion for the full fiscal year. Annualized new premium sales rose 19% to US$6.09 billion.

The company proposed a final dividend of 74.38 Hong Kong cents (9.51 US cents) per share, up 17% from a year earlier.

Write to Chester Yung at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 23 691 M
EBIT 2017 5 738 M
Net income 2017 5 336 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,61%
P/E ratio 2017 18,68
P/E ratio 2018 17,88
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,63x
Capitalization 98 235 M
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 1299 | HK0000069689 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,31 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Chung Kong Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD-5.38%99 309
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY0.94%200 418
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-10.48%108 686
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.77%54 708
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE0.12%52 098
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 456
