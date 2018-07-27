Log in
AIB : Allied Irish profits steady as big dent made in bad loans

07/27/2018 | 09:43am CEST
Chief Executive Officer of Allied Irish Bank Bernard Byrne speaks at the Allied Irish Bank Annual General Meeting in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) reported steady first-half profits, lower bad loans and higher lending and capital on Friday as it continues to recover a decade after the country's banking crash.

The Irish government sold a 29 percent stake in AIB last year in Europe's largest initial public offering (IPO) and the bank said it was firmly on track 12 months on to hit all the targets promised to investors.

"I think what you can clearly see is the continued emergence of the underlying bank and looking at that underlying business, it's very healthy," AIB Chief Financial Officer Mark Bourke told Reuters in a telephone interview.

AIB reported a pretax profit of 762 million euros (£581 million) versus 761 million a year earlier. Shares in the bank, which were refloated on the stock exchange at 4.40 euros, were 1.1 percent higher at 4.95 euros by 0720 GMT.

Non-performing exposures (NPEs) fell to 7.5 billion euros from 9.2 billion euros three months earlier, boosted by the sale of a 1.1 billion euro portfolio of bad loans in May. In 2013 its stock of NPEs stood at 31 billion euros.

Irish banks are under pressure from the European Central Bank to reduce bad loans which ballooned after Ireland's property crash. AIB's bad loans accounted for 12 percent of its loan book at the end of June.

Helped by the euro zone's fastest growing economy, new term lending rose by 15 percent to 5 billion euros while its share of the fast recovering and more competitive Irish mortgage market slipped a touch to 32 percent from 33 percent last year.

Tier one capital ratio rose to 17.6 percent from 17.1 percent at the end of March, well above its medium term target of 13 percent.

Bourke said plans to eventually return excess capital to shareholders were still on track after regulators forced lenders to set aside an extra buffer for the first time but warned any increase in those demands would force a review.

Another challenge is retaining staff while the government maintains a cap on pay and a ban on variable pay and share-based remuneration.

AIB Chief Executive Bernard Byrne told the Financial Times on Friday that a "mid-teens" percentage of its 200 most senior managers had left in the last year, many hired by companies bulking up in Ireland ahead of Brexit.

"If you do have to pay up to retain someone, and that happens all the time, the only way you can is permanently, giving yourself a structural disadvantage," Bourke said.

(Editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)

By Padraic Halpin

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 756 M
EBIT 2018 1 203 M
Net income 2018 1 011 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 13,35
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,75x
Capitalization 13 094 M
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,33 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Bernard Byrne Chief Executive Officer
Richard Alan Pym Non-Executive Chairman
Tomás OMidheach Chief Operating Officer
Mark George Bourke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Marie Woods Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC-9.93%15 249
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%388 655
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%312 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%288 480
WELLS FARGO-3.89%284 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%245 812
