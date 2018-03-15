Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger

Atlanta, GA, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aim Exploration (OTC PINK: AEXE) US Highland Inc. ("The Company") announces that the health-conscious, restaurant company TRU-Food Provision Co., Raised $32 Million from Fortune 500 company Kroger.



The Kroger Co. headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is one of the world's largest food retailers, with fiscal 2016 sales of $115.3 billion.

About US Highland, Inc.

US Highland, Inc. (OTC Pink: UHLN) is a franchise development company that builds and represents popular franchise concepts throughout the United States as well as International markets. Our Management team selects up and coming concepts with huge growth potential. With little territory available for the older brands we bring fresh innovative brands to our consumers that have great potential. All of our brands are unique in nature as we focus on niche markets that are still in need of developing. https://www.ushighland.net/

Contact: US Highland, Inc. Everett M. Dickson, CEO [email protected]