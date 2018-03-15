Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger

Log in
03/15/2018 | 07:35pm CET

Atlanta, GA, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aim Exploration (OTC PINK: AEXE) US Highland Inc. ("The Company") announces that the health-conscious, restaurant company TRU-Food Provision Co., Raised $32 Million from Fortune 500 company Kroger.

The Kroger Co. headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is one of the world's largest food retailers, with fiscal 2016 sales of $115.3 billion.

About US Highland, Inc.

US Highland, Inc. (OTC Pink: UHLN)  is a franchise development company that builds and represents popular franchise concepts throughout the United States as well as International markets. Our Management team selects up and coming concepts with huge growth potential. With little territory available for the older brands we bring fresh innovative brands to our consumers that have great potential.  All of our brands are unique in nature as we focus on niche markets that are still in need of developing.  https://www.ushighland.net/

Safe Harbor Statement:     

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of My Social Income, Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact: 
US Highland, Inc.
Everett M. Dickson, CEO 
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
