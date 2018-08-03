Aimia : Financial Highlights Presentation

Proprietary and confidential. © 2018 Aimia. All rights reserved.

This presentation contains both IFRS and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measures, if applicable, in our MD&A and at slides 3, 4, and 6. See caution regarding Non-GAAP financial measures on slide 3.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Aimia uses the following non-GAAP financial measures which it believes provides investors and analysts with additional information to better understand results as well as assess its potential. GAAP means generally accepted accounting principlesin Canada and represents International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, pleaserefer to the section entitled "Performance Indicators (includingcertain non-GAAP financial measures)" in our Management Discussion & Analysis on pages 7 to 11 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 which can be accessed here:https://www.aimia.com/en/investors/quarterly-reports.html.For ease of reference, we have also included a reconciliation table to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, if any, on slid es 4 and 6.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement based on GAAP, is not considered an alternative to operating income or net earnings in measuring performance, and is not comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. We do not believe that Adjusted EBITDA has an appropriate directly comparable GAAP measure.As an alternative, we do however provide a reconciliation to operating income in our MD&A and on slide 4 in this presentation .Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate performance, and to measure compliance with debt covenants. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in comparing the Corporation's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciationand amortization and impairment charges, which are non-cash in nature and can vary significantly depending on accounting methods and non-operating factors such as historical cost. Adjusted EBITDA is operating income adjusted to exclude depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, as well as adjusted for certain factors particular to the business, such as changes in deferred revenue and Future Redemption Costs. Adjusted EBITDA also includes distributions and dividends received or receivable from equity-accounted investments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow because it does not account for the impact of working capital growth, capital expenditures, debt repayments and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the statements of cash flows.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is not a measurement based on GAAP and is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. Management believes Free cash flow ("Free Cash Flow") provides a consistent and comparable measurement ofcash generated from operations and is used as an indicator of financial strength and performance. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities, as reported in accordance with GAAP, less: (a) total capital expenditures as reported in accordance with GAAP; and (b) dividends paid.For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid to cash flows from operations (GAAP), please see slide 4 in this presentation.

Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid and Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid per Common Share

Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid are non-GAAP measures and are not comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. They are used in order to provide a consistent and comparable measurement of cash generated from operations and used as indicators of financial strength and performance. Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid is defined as cash flows from operating activities as reported in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures as reported in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid per Common Share is a measurement of cash flow generated from operations on a per share basis. It is calculated as follows: Free Cash Flow before dividends paid minus dividends paid on preferred shares and non-controlling interests over the weighted average number of common shares outstanding.For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid and Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid per Common Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, if any, please see slide 4 in this presentation.

ROIC

Return on invested capital ("ROIC") is not a measurement based on GAAP and is not comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. ROIC is used by management to assess the efficiency with which it allocates its capital to generate returns. ROIC is calculated as adjusted operating income after taxes expressed as a percentage of the average invested capital. Adjusted operating income after taxes is Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization, tax effected at the Canadian statutory rate, on a rolling twelve-month basis. A description of Adjusted EBITDA as well as its reconciliation to operating income is presented in the preceding section. Invested capital is the sum of total equity, deferred revenue margin (calculated as deferred revenue less future redemption cost liability, tax effected at the Canadian statutory rate), accumulated amortization of Accumulation Partners' contracts and customer relationships, and net debt (calculated as long-term debt, including the current portion, less cash and cash equivalents, averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a rolling twelve-month period.For a reconciliation of ROIC to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, if any, please see slide 6 in this presentation.

Constant Currency

Because exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period to period comparisons, management believes that the presentation of various financial metrics on a constant currency basis or after giving effect to foreign exchange translation, in addition to the reported metrics, helps improve the ability to understand operating results and evaluate performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant over the periods. Constant currency is derived by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates. Results calculated on a constant currency basis should be considered in addition to, not as asubstitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION*

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share

Six Months Ended

June 30,

information) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating loss (16.5) (36.7) (3.8) (36.1) Depreciation and amortization 13.7 9.6 27.6 19.1 Amortization of Accumulation Partners' contracts, customer relationships and technology 38.7 35.6 79.3 60.8 Impairment charges 8.0 - 8.0 - Operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment charges 43.9 8.5 111.1 43.8 Adjustments: Change in deferred revenue Gross Billings 366.8 396.0 724.9 790.6 Total revenue (375.4) (361.3) (781.4) (763.7) Cost of rewards recorded against deferred revenue (7.5) (8.9) (15.8) (18.5) Change in Future Redemption Costs 14.0 (10.6) 60.3 9.7 Distributions from equity-accounted investments 4.4 5.8 8.8 11.1 Subtotal of Adjustments 2.3 21.0 (3.2) 29.2 Adjusted EBITDA 46.2 29.5 107.9 73.0 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total Gross Billings 12.6% 7.4% 14.9% 9.2% Cash from operating activities 27.4 66.9 71.2 55.2 Capital expenditures (7.4) (12.8) (10.8) (24.9) Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid 20.0 54.1 60.4 30.3 Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid - Continuing operations 20.0 32.6 45.1 68.9 Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid - Discontinued operations - 21.5 15.3 (38.6) Free Cash Flow before Dividends Paid per common share 0.13 0.36 0.40 0.17 Dividends paid to equity holders of the Corporation - - - (34.7) Free Cash Flow 20.0 54.1 60.4 (4.4)

*THIS SLIDE CONTAINS NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO SLIDE 3 FOR A DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF SUCH NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES.

Q2 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017