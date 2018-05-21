Log in
AIMIA INC (AIM)
Aimia Inc : Todays Research Reports on Aimia, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, BRP and Canada Goose

05/21/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

Aimia Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AIM.TO

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BPF-UN.TO

BRP Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DOO.TO

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GOOS.TO

Aimia's stock moved 3.41% higher Friday, to close the day at $2.12. The stock recorded a trading volume of 212,006 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 881,980 shares. In the last year, Aimia's shares have traded in a range of 1.40 - 4.33. The share price has gained 51.43% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.89 is below its 200-day moving average of $2.67. Shares of Aimia have fallen approximately 43.32 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Aimia Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AIM.TO

On Friday, shares of Boston Pizza recorded a trading volume of 21,854 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 15,209 shares. The stock ended the day 0.70% higher at 20.00. The stock is currently trading 14.82% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 19.36 - 23.48. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $20.12 is below its 200-day moving average of $21.02. Shares of Boston Pizza are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.26. Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties have fallen approximately 8.72 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=BPF-UN.TO

BRP's stock moved 3.14% higher Friday, to close the day at $54.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 211,636 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 206,700 shares. In the last year, BRP's shares have traded in a range of 31.25 - 55.70. The share price has gained 74.53% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $51.86 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $48.47. Shares of BRP Inc. are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 21.47. Shares of BRP have gained approximately 17.27 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's BRP Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DOO.TO

On Friday, shares of Canada Goose recorded a trading volume of 185,026 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 195,596 shares. The stock ended the day 0.88% higher at 52.78. The share price has gained 147.44% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 21.33 - 53.07. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $46.18 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $40.80. Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 89.31. Shares of Canada Goose have gained approximately 32.91 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GOOS.TO

Our Actionable Research on Aimia Inc. (TSX :AIM.TO), Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX :BPF-UN.TO), BRP Inc. (TSX :DOO.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX :GOOS.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 1 521 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 304 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 314 M
Chart AIMIA INC
Duration : Period :
Aimia Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AIM | CA00900Q1037 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIMIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,22  CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Rabe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Ellis Brown Executive Chairman
Mark David Grafton Chief Financial Officer
Roman Doroniuk Independent Director
Emma Kate Griffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIMIA INC-43.32%244
S&P GLOBAL INC0.00%49 672
RELX-6.87%44 344
RELX N.V.-4.36%44 196
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-8.76%27 774
WOLTERS KLUWER6.74%15 836
