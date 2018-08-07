Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Futures gain on higher oil prices

08/07/2018 | 01:30pm CEST
A darkened television studio is seen at the offices of TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices rose with renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran that are expected to tighten global crude supply.

The new sanctions took effect on Tuesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump, who defied Washington's allies to impose them, pledged that firms doing business with Tehran would be barred from doing business with the United States.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Ivey PMI data for July is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial names and as China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods revived trade war concerns.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, due to an income tax provision and an asset impairment charge.

Aimia Inc largest shareholder, Mittleman Brothers, said on Monday a buyout offer by an Air Canada-led consortium for Aimia's Aeroplan loyalty program was undervalued.

Shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc said on Monday that it formed a subsidiary to manage mineral royalties with Franco-Nevada Corp, part of Continental's plan to diversify revenue sources.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Canadian Tire Corp: Barclays raises price target to C$194 from C$186

Dorel Industries Inc: RBC raises target price to C$30 from C$29

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Desjardins cuts price target to C$1.60 from C$1.65

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1222.2; +0.37 pct [GOL/]

US crude: $69.73; +1.04 pct [O/R]

Brent crude: $74.79; +1.41 pct [O/R]

LME 3-month copper: $6183.5; +0.82 pct [MET/L]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jun: Expected 6.646 mln; Prior 6.638 mln

1500 Consumer credit for Jun: Expected 15.25 bln; Prior 24.56 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIMIA INC 8.09% 3.74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 1.54% 29.59 Delayed Quote.12.94%
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED 0.90% 179.02 Delayed Quote.9.23%
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. 0.08% 62.75 Delayed Quote.18.46%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 25502.18 Delayed Quote.3.17%
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC 1.64% 24.72 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
FRANCO NEVADA CORP 0.66% 94.97 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. -1.08% 0.92 Delayed Quote.-17.12%
NASDAQ 100 0.59% 7438.9947 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7859.678 Delayed Quote.13.16%
S&P 500 0.35% 2850.4 Real-time Quote.6.24%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.07% 16420.24 Delayed Quote.1.30%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 524 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 409 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 570 M
Chart AIMIA INC
Duration : Period :
Aimia Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIMIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,88  CAD
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Rabe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Ellis Brown Executive Chairman
Mark David Grafton Chief Financial Officer
Roman Doroniuk Independent Director
Emma Kate Griffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIMIA INC0.00%438
S&P GLOBAL INC17.20%49 930
RELX-3.13%45 071
RELX N.V.-1.75%44 838
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-1.86%29 284
WOLTERS KLUWER24.01%18 082
