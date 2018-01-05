Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re AGI Cleansing Notice – LH Ainsworth

L.H. Ainsworth

5 January 2018

ASX Release

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (ASX:AGI) SALE OF SHARES WITHOUT A

DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT

I refer to the announcement by the Company of 5 January 2018 in relation to the completion of the sale of approximately 172.1 million shares in the Company (Sale Shares) by Mr LH Ainsworth and entities associated with Mr LH Ainsworth (Seller), Mr LH Ainsworth being a controller of the Company at the date of the sale.

For the purposes of section 708A (5)(e)(ii) of the Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)(Corporations Act), as modified by ASIC Class Order 08/25, the Seller gives notice that:

(a) on 23 February 2016, the Seller entered into the agreement for the sale of the Sale Shares and such sale was completed on 5 January 2018;

(b) the Seller is selling the Sale Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

(c) this notice is being given under section 708(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

(d) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (i) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii) section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

(e) as at the date of this notice, the Seller is not aware of any information that may be "excluded information", as that term is defined in sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.

Signed by Leonard Hastings Ainsworth:

Signature

Page 1 of 1