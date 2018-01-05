Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Completion of Sale to Novomatic and LH Ainsworth Retirement as Director

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

5 January 2018

ASX Release ASX Code: AGI

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) -

Completion of sale of Mr Len Ainsworth's shares to Novomatic and Retirement as a Director

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) announced today that the sale of shares in AGT belonging to Mr Len Ainsworth and Associated World Investments Pty Ltd (collectively Mr Ainsworth) to Novomatic AG (Novomatic) has completed.

In February 2016, Mr Ainsworth and Novomatic entered into a share sale and purchase agreement under which Mr Ainsworth agreed to sell 172.1 million ordinary shares to Novomatic, subject to regulatory and licence approvals (Transaction). The Transaction was approved by AGT's shareholders pursuant to section 611 item 7 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) at the General Meeting held on 27 June 2016. In December 2017, the last of the conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction were satisfied.

Completion of the Transaction took place on 5th January 2018. Novomatic is now the owner of approximately 52% of AGT's issued capital. Mr Ainsworth retains a 1.87% holding in AGT.

Given the completion of the sale, Mr Len Ainsworth has resigned as an executive director of AGT effective immediately. Mr Ainsworth will continue to support AGT as a consultant for a period of 12 months.

Mr Graeme Campbell, Chairman, said, "This is an historic and important day for AGT, marking the next stage in our development. We have a new, international, industry leading majority partner in Novomatic. As shareholders recognised in voting in favour of the transaction, this partnership strengthens AGT, providing us with the resources and support to leverage our highly regarded gaming technology and expertise to more effectively compete in the world's gaming markets. We appreciate Novomatic's support and look forward to working closely with them to deliver the benefits of the partnership for all shareholders."

Mr Thomas Graf, Novomatic Chief Technology Officer (CTO), said, "We are delighted to partner with independent shareholders to support AGT to deliver on its tremendous potential. We are attracted to AGT because of its superior gaming technology, clear industry expertise and impressive international footprint, especially in the US-market. We look forward to a close and productive partnership."

Mr Graeme Campbell said, "Importantly, we thank Len for his extraordinary contribution to AGT. As our founder, first managing director, executive chairman and now consultant, Len has built and lead AGT to become the international gaming group it is today. Len has an unrivalled reputation in our industry.

With Novomatic's support and Len's experience, we have formidable capabilities. We thank Len for all he has done for Ainsworth and for his ongoing support".

