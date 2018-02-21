Log in
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (AGI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re FY18 Half Year Presentation of Results

02/21/2018

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

ABN 37 068 516 665

10 Holker Street Newington NSW Australia 2127

Tel: +61 2 9739 8000

Fax: +61 2 9737 9483www.agtslots.com.au

21 February 2018

ASX Release ASX Code: AGI

FY18 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited advises that its FY18 half year results are due to be released to the ASX after market close on Tuesday 27 February 2018.

Mr Danny Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Mark Ludski, Chief Financial Officer will present the results on a teleconference at 9.00 am on Wednesday 28 February 2018.

A live (passive) URL link will be available at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/2716.aspx An archive of the event will be placed on the company's website shortly after.

Ends

For further information please contact: Pegasus Advisory

Michael Brown

Email: [email protected] Mobile: 0400 248 080

Page 1 of 1

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:30:08 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 307 M
EBIT 2018 63,8 M
Net income 2018 47,9 M
Debt 2018 17,2 M
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 14,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 689 M
Chart AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Ainsworth Game Technology Technical Analysis Chart | AGI | AU000000AGI3 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,27  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Eric Gladstone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme John Campbell Independent Chairman
Mark L. Ludski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kieran Power Chief Technology Officer
Leonard Hastings Ainsworth Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-6.48%545
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.7.14%59 302
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.62%46 049
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.97%36 736
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL3.14%19 515
WYNN MACAU LTD15.00%18 105
