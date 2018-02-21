Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re FY18 Half Year Presentation of Results

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

21 February 2018

ASX Release ASX Code: AGI

FY18 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited advises that its FY18 half year results are due to be released to the ASX after market close on Tuesday 27 February 2018.

Mr Danny Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Mark Ludski, Chief Financial Officer will present the results on a teleconference at 9.00 am on Wednesday 28 February 2018.

A live (passive) URL link will be available at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/2716.aspx An archive of the event will be placed on the company's website shortly after.

