Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re North American Management Resignation

01/18/2018 | 06:44am CET

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

ABN 37 068 516 665

10 Holker Street Newington NSW Australia 2127

Tel: +61 2 9739 8000

Fax: +61 2 9737 9483www.agtslots.com.au

18 January 2018

ASX Release

ASX Code: AGI

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) - North American Management Resignation

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) announced today that Mike Dreitzer, President of AGT North America, has resigned from the Company with effect from 16 February 2018.

Under AGT's CEO Danny Gladstone, a highly capable local management team will continue to manage the North American business whilst a suitable replacement is secured.

Mr Danny Gladstone said, "Mike has made a significant and valued contribution to Ainsworth and we wish him and his family well for their future. Under Mike's leadership, AGT's North American operations have grown strongly to over A$100 million of revenues, as part of Ainsworth's strategy to grow international revenues and higher quality earnings. AGT also integrated Nova Technologies to increase its machines on participation and opened the new facility in Las Vegas to enhance the Company's profile in this key market.

We look forward to recruiting a new President to continue to grow our North American operations and successfully execute our strategy".

Ends

For further information please contact: Pegasus Advisory

Michael Brown

Email: [email protected] Mobile: 0400 248 080

Page 1 of 1

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 05:44:07 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 307 M
EBIT 2018 64,0 M
Net income 2018 48,0 M
Debt 2018 17,5 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 14,09
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capitalization 705 M
Chart AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Ainsworth Game Technology Technical Analysis Chart | AGI | AU000000AGI3 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,31  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Eric Gladstone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leonard Hastings Ainsworth Executive Chairman
Mark L. Ludski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Vincenzo C. Bruzzese General Manager-Technical Services
Graeme John Campbell Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED0.00%560
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.4.58%57 444
SANDS CHINA LTD.14.88%46 596
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.01%34 773
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL7.91%20 398
WYNN RESORTS0.08%17 342
