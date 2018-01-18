Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re North American Management Resignation

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd
18 January 2018
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) - North American Management Resignation
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) announced today that Mike Dreitzer, President of AGT North America, has resigned from the Company with effect from 16 February 2018.
Under AGT's CEO Danny Gladstone, a highly capable local management team will continue to manage the North American business whilst a suitable replacement is secured.
Mr Danny Gladstone said, "Mike has made a significant and valued contribution to Ainsworth and we wish him and his family well for their future. Under Mike's leadership, AGT's North American operations have grown strongly to over A$100 million of revenues, as part of Ainsworth's strategy to grow international revenues and higher quality earnings. AGT also integrated Nova Technologies to increase its machines on participation and opened the new facility in Las Vegas to enhance the Company's profile in this key market.
We look forward to recruiting a new President to continue to grow our North American operations and successfully execute our strategy".
