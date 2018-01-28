Log in
AIR BERLIN PLC (AB1)
Report
Air Berlin : Niki Lauda bid for Niki beat IAG by 4 million euros - Bild am Sonntag

01/28/2018 | 02:09pm CET
Former motor racing champion Niki Lauda talks to journalists during a meeting with Niki's employees at Vienna airport in Schwechat

Former motor racing champion Niki Lauda's winning bid for insolvent Austrian airline Niki beat that of British Airways owner IAG (>> International Consolidated Airlines Group) by 4 million euros ($5 million), a German newspaper reported on Sunday.

Former motor racing champion Niki Lauda's winning bid for insolvent Austrian airline Niki beat that of British Airways owner IAG (>> International Consolidated Airlines Group) by 4 million euros ($5 million), a German newspaper reported on Sunday.

Lauda offered 30.3 million euros for the carrier, plus a 16.5 million euros liquidity injection, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said, citing sources close to the negotiations.

The sale to Lauda, announced on Monday, undid an agreed deal with IAG after two courts ruled that the insolvency proceedings had to move to Austria from Germany. Lauda has not said so far how much he is paying for Niki.

Bild am Sonntag said he had already transferred around 12 million of the purchase price.

A spokeswoman for Lauda declined to comment.

The paper also said that around half of what Lauda is paying will go towards paying back a government loan that Niki parent Air Berlin (>> Air Berlin Plc) received when it collapsed in August.

Germany's Economy Ministry declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Additional reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich and Thomas Escritt in Berlin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 114 M
EBIT 2017 -179 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 1 498 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,48x
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
Capitalization 4,75 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target -75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Winkelmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerd Becht Chairman
Oliver Iffert Chief Operating Officer
Courtelis Dimitri Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Edmund Hunold Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR BERLIN PLC7.11%6
DELTA AIR LINES-2.13%39 399
AIR CHINA LTD.6.66%27 307
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11.71%24 598
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-1.25%19 719
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-0.15%18 872
