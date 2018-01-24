Log in
AIR BERLIN PLC (AB1)
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/24 08:29:55 pm
0.054 EUR   -51.79%
08:11p AIR BERLIN : Unsecured creditors of Air Berlin debt are out of luck ..
03:10p INTERNATIONAL C : Niki Lauder buys back his airline
07:21a EASYJET : flies on rivals' woes
Air Berlin : Unsecured creditors of Air Berlin debt are out of luck - insolvency report

01/24/2018 | 08:11pm CET
Plane with Air Berlin - Niki sign is seen at the international airport in Munich

Unsecured creditors of the failed airline Air Berlin (>> Air Berlin Plc) should not expect to recover any of their claims, according to an insolvency report on Wednesday.

The report, written by insolvency manager and administrators Lucas Floether and Frank Kebekus, said any remaining hope for creditors to recover assets evaporated after Lufthansa (>> Lufthansa Group) scrapped plans to buy Air Berlin's Niki unit for 189 million euros (£165 million).

Germany's flagship carrier made the U-turn on its plans to buy Niki, an Austrian holiday carrier, after Brussels signalled antitrust concerns.

Former motor racing champion Niki Lauda eventually won the bidding for the Niki airline he founded for an undisclosed price.

The 88 million euros in assets that Floether identified in his 112-page report covered 22 million euros in administration costs, while 66 million euros went repay secured loans by state-creditor KfW.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by David Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : Lufthansa Group, Air Berlin Plc
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 114 M
EBIT 2017 -179 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 1 498 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,49x
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
Capitalization 13,1 M
Chart AIR BERLIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Air Berlin Plc Technical Analysis Chart | AB1 | GB00B128C026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIR BERLIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target -91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Winkelmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerd Becht Chairman
Oliver Iffert Chief Operating Officer
Courtelis Dimitri Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Edmund Hunold Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR BERLIN PLC194.74%16
DELTA AIR LINES7.20%42 728
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC12.38%24 460
AIR CHINA LTD.-6.57%24 019
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC15.68%23 099
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.35%18 984
